With Grahan Yog occurring in Aquarius, this sign needs to be extremely careful. There's a risk of accidents while traveling, so drivers should be cautious. Enemies might plot against you, creating chaos in your life. Working professionals could face challenging obstacles. To avoid significant losses, maintain composure in your speech and be mindful of your surroundings.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.