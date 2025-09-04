2025 Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Grahan Yog to Impact 5 Zodiac Signs
Grahan Yog 2025: The last lunar eclipse of this year will occur on September 7th. The Grahan Yog forming at that time is predicted to significantly impact some zodiac signs.
The lunar eclipse on September 7th holds not only astronomical significance but is also considered special from an astrological perspective. It's the last and a full lunar eclipse of this year. During the eclipse, the Moon and Rahu form Grahan Yog in Aquarius, while the Sun and Ketu conjunct in Virgo. The Sun and Ketu will be positioned in the seventh house from the Moon-Rahu, leading to a direct confrontation between these planets. This coincidental event could create challenging situations for some zodiac signs. This post will explore which signs will be most affected by this Grahan Yog.
Taurus:
Taurus individuals may experience health issues during this lunar eclipse. Pre-existing conditions or new ailments could arise, requiring extra care. This Grahan Yog could severely impact your finances, leading to unusually high expenses and increased stress. You might get entangled in unnecessary problems, and obstacles could arise at work. Therefore, proceed with caution. Offering a ghee lamp to Goddess Mahalakshmi can bring significant benefits.
Gemini:
Grahan Yog may bring some unfavorable outcomes for Gemini. Issues related to children and negative health effects are possible. Conflicts and arguments with family members could strain relationships, leading to feelings of emotional isolation. Work pressure will increase, and superiors might not be fully satisfied with your performance, causing mental distress. Gemini individuals should exercise caution. Worshipping Lord Shiva with bilva leaves and a ghee lamp can mitigate negative effects.
Leo:
Leos might face challenges in their family and marital life after the lunar eclipse. Relationships with spouses could become strained, leading to arguments and misunderstandings. You might feel disappointed due to a lack of attention from your partner. Relationships with other family members could also be affected. Patience and understanding are crucial during this time. Visiting Durga or Amman temples after the eclipse can bring positive results.
Libra:
This lunar eclipse will be hectic and stressful for Libras. Delays or disruptions at work are possible, with multiple responsibilities arising simultaneously, leading to confusion. Close associates might even conspire against you. Those in business or professional fields should be extremely cautious, as others might exploit your vulnerabilities. Keeping your plans secret is advisable.
Aquarius:
With Grahan Yog occurring in Aquarius, this sign needs to be extremely careful. There's a risk of accidents while traveling, so drivers should be cautious. Enemies might plot against you, creating chaos in your life. Working professionals could face challenging obstacles. To avoid significant losses, maintain composure in your speech and be mindful of your surroundings.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.