Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home

    Storing and cleaning Kanjivaram sarees require proper care to maintain their beauty and longevity. Here are some guidelines for storing and cleaning Kanjivaram sarees at home.
     

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Are you looking for tips on properly storing and cleaning your precious and expensive Kanjivaram sarees at home? We'll provide valuable insights and step-by-step instructions to help you maintain the beauty and longevity of your Kanjivaram sarees. Discover the best practices for storing these exquisite garments, from proper folding techniques to suitable storage containers. Learn the essential steps for cleaning Kanjivaram sarees, including professional dry and spot-cleaning methods. With our expert advice, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to keep your Kanjivaram sarees looking pristine and radiant for years to come.

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home RBA EAI

    Storing Kanjivaram Sarees:

    • Cleanliness: Ensure the saree is clean and free from any stains or dirt before storing it.
    • Folding: Gently fold the saree along its original creases. This helps preserve the pleating and reduces the chances of creasing.
    • Acid-free tissue paper: Place acid-free tissue paper between the saree's folds to protect it from any color transfer or damage.
    • Storage container: Store the folded saree in a clean, breathable cotton or muslin storage bag. Avoid using plastic bags, as they can trap moisture and cause damage.
    • Avoid hanging: It's generally best to avoid hanging Kanjivaram sarees for extended periods, as the weight of the saree can lead to stretching and distortion.

    Also Read: Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home RBA EAI

    Cleaning Kanjivaram Sarees:

    • Dry cleaning: For regular cleaning, taking Kanjivaram sarees to a professional dry cleaner specialising in handling delicate fabrics is recommended. Inform them about any specific stains or issues so they can provide appropriate treatment.
    • Spot cleaning: In case of minor stains, you can gently spot clean the affected area using a mild detergent or fabric cleaner. Test it on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn't cause any damage or color fading.
    • Handwashing: If you handwash the saree, use a gentle detergent specifically meant for delicate fabrics. Fill a basin with lukewarm water and immerse the saree, gently swishing it around. Avoid excessive rubbing or wringing. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.
    • Drying: After cleaning, lay the saree flat on a clean towel or cotton sheet to air dry. Avoid direct sunlight, as it can fade the colors. Flip the saree occasionally to ensure even drying.
    • Ironing: Iron the saree on a low or medium heat setting, preferably with a cotton cloth placed over it to protect the fabric. Avoid placing a hot iron directly on any zari (metallic thread) work.

    Also Read: Here are 10 creative yet affordable interior decoration ideas for you

    Remember, it's always advisable to check the care instructions provided by the manufacturer or consult a professional if you are unsure about the cleaning process for your specific Kanjivaram saree.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off ATG EAI

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more ATG

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more

    Numerology Prediction for July 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit! anr EAI

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit!

    Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health eai vma

    Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health

    Recent Stories

    football David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi osf

    David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi

    Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units in Andheri West worth Rs 45 cr after Kajol purchases Rs 16 crore apartment ADC

    Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units in Andheri West worth Rs 45 cr after Kajol purchases Rs 16 crore apartment

    Is Salman Khan keen on working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Know details vma

    Is Salman Khan keen on working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Know details

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off ATG EAI

    Munnar to Ponmudi: 10 hill stations that Kerala boasts off

    Celebrating Neena Gupta's Birthday: Her 7 best acting roles MSW

    Celebrating Neena Gupta's Birthday: Her 7 best acting roles

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon