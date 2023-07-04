Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home

Storing and cleaning Kanjivaram sarees require proper care to maintain their beauty and longevity. Here are some guidelines for storing and cleaning Kanjivaram sarees at home.

Are you looking for tips on properly storing and cleaning your precious and expensive Kanjivaram sarees at home? We'll provide valuable insights and step-by-step instructions to help you maintain the beauty and longevity of your Kanjivaram sarees. Discover the best practices for storing these exquisite garments, from proper folding techniques to suitable storage containers. Learn the essential steps for cleaning Kanjivaram sarees, including professional dry and spot-cleaning methods. With our expert advice, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to keep your Kanjivaram sarees looking pristine and radiant for years to come.

Storing Kanjivaram Sarees:

Cleanliness: Ensure the saree is clean and free from any stains or dirt before storing it.

Folding: Gently fold the saree along its original creases. This helps preserve the pleating and reduces the chances of creasing.

Acid-free tissue paper: Place acid-free tissue paper between the saree's folds to protect it from any color transfer or damage.

Storage container: Store the folded saree in a clean, breathable cotton or muslin storage bag. Avoid using plastic bags, as they can trap moisture and cause damage.

Avoid hanging: It's generally best to avoid hanging Kanjivaram sarees for extended periods, as the weight of the saree can lead to stretching and distortion.

Cleaning Kanjivaram Sarees:

Dry cleaning: For regular cleaning, taking Kanjivaram sarees to a professional dry cleaner specialising in handling delicate fabrics is recommended. Inform them about any specific stains or issues so they can provide appropriate treatment.

Spot cleaning: In case of minor stains, you can gently spot clean the affected area using a mild detergent or fabric cleaner. Test it on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn't cause any damage or color fading.

Handwashing: If you handwash the saree, use a gentle detergent specifically meant for delicate fabrics. Fill a basin with lukewarm water and immerse the saree, gently swishing it around. Avoid excessive rubbing or wringing. Rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Drying: After cleaning, lay the saree flat on a clean towel or cotton sheet to air dry. Avoid direct sunlight, as it can fade the colors. Flip the saree occasionally to ensure even drying.

Ironing: Iron the saree on a low or medium heat setting, preferably with a cotton cloth placed over it to protect the fabric. Avoid placing a hot iron directly on any zari (metallic thread) work.

Remember, it's always advisable to check the care instructions provided by the manufacturer or consult a professional if you are unsure about the cleaning process for your specific Kanjivaram saree.