    Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health

    Unlock the exotic allure of litchi, the juicy superfruit that sparks a taste sensation while fueling your vitality. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, litchi takes your well-being to new heights, empowering your immune system, revitalizing your skin, and nurturing a happy heart.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 8:20 PM IST

    Experience the tropical bliss of litchi, the juicy fruit that unlocks a world of health benefits. With its irresistible sweetness and aromatic allure, litchi is a tantalizing treat that nourishes your body from the inside out. From boosting your immune system to rejuvenating your skin and supporting heart health, litchi is a true powerhouse of wellness. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, this exotic fruit is your secret weapon for vibrant living. Bite into the succulent goodness of litchi, enjoy it in refreshing salads, or indulge in mouthwatering desserts that showcase its unique flavours.

    Get ready to delight your senses and embrace a healthier, more vibrant you with the tantalizing essence of litchi. Here are five health benefits of eating Litchi.

    1. Vitamin C:

    One of the most abundant vitamins in litchi is vitamin C which reduces the chances of having a stroke by around 42%.

    2. Reduces abdominal fat:

    While it is not found naturally in the fruit, a patented mixture of litchi skin and green tea called oligonol has been shown to reduce abdominal fat, fatigue, and inflammation after exercise.

    3. Fighting cancer:

    According to a report published in a globally renowned scientific journal, litchi fruit pericarp (LFP) extract has anti-cancer properties and can help fight liver cancer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    4. Healthy Skin:

    The vitamin C content in litchi promotes collagen production, which contributes to healthy skin. It also contains antioxidants that help combat skin damage caused by environmental factors, resulting in a more youthful and radiant complexion.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    5. Strong Immune System:

    Litchi is packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system, helps fight off infections, and supports overall immune health.

