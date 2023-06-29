Love traditional temple jewellery? Know what makes them so special

Joyalukkas' latest 'Sita Kalyanam Bridal Collection' is a glorious tribute to the everlasting bond of love and devotion immortalised in the epic Ramayana. It is a magnificent celebration of the celestial union of Lord Rama and his soulmate Sita. The crafted exquisite ornaments in the 'Sita Kalyanam Bridal Collection' truly captures the finest nuances of traditional temple jewellery. Each stunning piece is designed to be an integral part of a bride’s trousseau. In a candid chat with Asianet Newsable Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group, explained about his latest offering, how this bridal collection is batter than their previous ones and more

What is new in 'Sita Kalyanam Bridal Collection than your previous ones?

This time, we have captured a timeless love story, one of Lord Ram and his consort Goddess Sita. While the earlier bridal designs centred around different cultural contexts from across India, this time it is woven around a pan-Indian epic. No child in India is unaware of Ramayan. Hence it becomes instantly recognisable and endearing. Moreover, this is one of the most relevant story to celebrate eternal love and the value we Indians place on the concept of marriage. So we felt this concept would be a perfect fit with respect to our cultural and historical moorings.

On the execution side, our artisans has risen to the challenge of making it blend with the popular temple jewellery style, so we have used that calls highly intricate craftsmanship and paid great attention to detail. We believe that the set is a fitting tribute to our time-honored tradition of temple jewellery and the best a bride can wear on her special day.



What makes temple jewellery so unique?

Temple jewellery is a traditional form of jewelry originating in South India and is known for its unique and intricate designs. It is called ‘temple jewellery’ because it was originally used to adorn deities in temples and later became popular among royalty and dancers.



The Temple Jewellery range carries rich historical and cultural significance. The popular Temple rituals are often classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, this has helped foster the intricate craftsmanship and artistry seen in this new collection. The beautiful motifs from Indian mythology like deities, apsaras, flowers and peacocks seek to give the collection of the aura of divinity, spirituality and eternity.



Perhaps the most distinguishing feature of Sita Kalyanam is the intricate craftsmanship, with granulation, filigree work, enameling and stone setting done to excruciating detail. While gold is the primary material, rubies, emeralds and diamonds embellish the designs. Wearing our Sita Kalayanam temple jewellery we feel would be a way to celebrate our past, hence very relevant for occasions like wedding and religious functions.

Temple Jewellery is more seen and sold in South India; Hence how do you plan to promote it in North India?

The chosen theme & story we feel is the uniqueness of this collection I.e. Sita Kalyanam. Every Indian knows the Ramayana, so there is no hard sell required, making our job fairly easy. Moreover, Joyaukkas is one of the most popular jewellery brands in India, because we have been unrelentingly committed to building a strong brand for over the years and has the trust and love of jewellery lovers. The combination of a strong theme of our new jewellery collection and brand Joyalukkas’s popularity makes it a compelling proposition for every Indian.



Why the name Sita Kalyanam?

The set is designed around the holy union of Lord Rama and Sita. And we refer to a holy union as ‘Kalyanam’ meaning marriage, and the designs that form this enchanting ensemble depicts scenes from the event. Lord Ram winning Sita’s hand is a story that reverberates across the nation, told and retold for aeons. ‘Sita Kalyanam’ is a significant chapter hence the best name to celebrate this exquisite bridal collection.