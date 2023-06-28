Lifestyle

Chrysanthemum to Rose: 7 all-season flowers for your garden

Dreaming of a beautiful garden all year round? Known about these beautiful all-season flowers to plant in your garden.

Image credits: Pexel

Chrysanthemum

This colourful flower with countless horticultural varieties is the dream of every person with a garden.

Image credits: Pexel

Jasmine

This genus of shrubs and vines in the olive family will fill your garden with beautiful fragrance.

Image credits: Pexel

Hyacinth

These spring-blooming perennials have a beautiful fragrance and will be colourful addition to your garden.

Image credits: Pexel

Hibiscus

Known for its medicinal qualities, this tropical flower is native to India and will be a beautiful addition to your garden.

Image credits: Pexel

Bougainvillea

This thorny ornamental vine genus will add crawling beauty to your garden and house.

Image credits: Pexel

Periwinkle

Native to Europe and Africa, the tiny flowers of these plants are to add some extra colour and grace to your garden.

Image credits: Pexel

Rose

Last but not least, the flower of love is an all-season plant that can be a graceful addition to your garden.

Image credits: Pexel
Find Next One