Check out these healthy, nutritional, easy oat recipes that you try for breakfast

Keep in mind that breakfast is also the meal where you may be the most inventive and try out different things. Oats are one of the most adaptable food items to use in your series of experiments. Not only will the flavour of these dishes make your day happier, but so will their nutritional benefits.

Here are a few go-to recipes that you can easily try out at home for breakfast and enjoy a healthy yet tasty meal. Even children will love this and will prove to be quite wholesome for them. Check them out and try them out quickly.

Oatmeal Delight By Chef - Banshidhar Parida

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup steel-cut oats

3 cups water

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

Pinches of cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or cardamom, optional

Variation 1: Apple & Tart Cherry

Thinly sliced apple

Frozen, and thawed tart cherries

Chopped almonds

Variation 2: Blueberries & Coconut

Frozen, and thawed blueberries

Orange zest

A scoop of Greek yoghurt

Chia seeds

Coconut flakes

METHOD:

In a medium pot, bring water to a rolling boil.

Salt and oats should be added to boiling water.

Medium-low heat should be used.

Cook the mixture for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring regularly, or until it thickens.

To add flavour, if preferred, toss with cardamom, nutmeg, or cinnamon.

Take the pot off the stove.

Give the muesli two minutes to stand.

Muesli should be served hot.

If you'd like, top with nuts, fresh fruit, or a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

Overnight Berry Oats

INGREDIENTS:

Oats, rolled, in a cup

1/2 cup milk, either dairy or vegan

Greek yoghurt, 1/4 cup

Chia seeds, one tablespoon

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries totaling 1/2 cup

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey (optional)

a few nuts or seeds as a garnish (optional)

METHOD:

Combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yoghurt, chia seeds, and honey (if using) in a mason jar or other airtight container.

Make care to thoroughly stir the ingredients together.

Add the mixed berries gently, keeping a few for the topping.

Refrigerate for at least four hours and overnight in a sealed container.

When you're ready to eat, give the oats a good toss and top with the rest of the berries and, if you like, a few extra nuts or seeds.

Enjoy the berry overnight oats, which is tasty and filling!

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

INGREDIENTS:

Oats, rolled, in a cup

1 cup water or plant-based or dairy milk

1 sliced tiny apple

1 tablespoon of maple syrup or honey

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Add a little salt

Topping with chopped nuts or raisins is optional.

METHOD:

Bring the water or milk to a boil in a small saucepan.

Add the salt, ground cinnamon, honey or maple syrup, sliced apple, and rolled oats.

Stirring occasionally, lower the heat to a simmer for about five minutes.

Remove from heat once the apple is mushy and the oats have finished cooking.

After giving the muesli a moment to cool, transfer it to a bowl.

Add your preferred garnish, such as raisins or chopped nuts.

Warm and soothing apple cinnamon muesli should be served.