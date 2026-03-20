We're all so busy during the day, but many of us don't realise that what we do at night is what really counts. How your morning starts depends entirely on how you end your night. Here are a few simple habits you should follow before you go to sleep.

Experts often say that the most important part of our day is actually the night. The small habits we follow before sleeping don't just affect our physical and mental health, but they can also have a big impact on our success. No matter how busy your day was, the choices and habits you adopt at night can steer your life in the right direction. Let's take a look at what they are.

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Habits That Can Change Your Life

It's super important to stay away from electronic gadgets like phones and TVs for at least 30 minutes before you sleep. The blue light from these screens reduces the production of melatonin in our brain, which messes with our sleep quality. Instead, try reading a good book or listening to some calming music. This will help your brain relax.

Take a Moment to Review

Set aside 5 to 10 minutes before bed to think about your day. Go over the tasks you completed, your small wins, the problems you faced, and any mistakes you made. This simple exercise brings a lot of clarity. It also helps you plan better for the next day. Also, making a small to-do list for the next day can help you start your morning without any confusion. This is a great trick for better time management.

Your Night Meal

From a health perspective, it's best to have a light dinner at least 2 hours before you hit the bed. This not only improves digestion but also helps you get good sleep. It's also a great idea to do some meditation or breathing exercises at night. These practices help reduce stress and anxiety. Even just 5 minutes of meditation can calm your mind and lead to deep sleep.

The Power of Gratitude

Practising gratitude is another powerful habit. At the end of the day, take a moment to remember the good things that happened to you and feel thankful. This increases positive feelings and plays a key role in improving your mental health.

Sleep Timings

Keeping a fixed sleep schedule is also very important. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps regulate your body's internal clock. This not only improves your sleep quality but also keeps you feeling energetic throughout the day.

The atmosphere in your room also affects your sleep. It's best to sleep in a dark, quiet, and cool environment. At night, it's a good idea to stay away from caffeine, heavy food, and unnecessary thoughts.