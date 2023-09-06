Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Greetings and messages to share with friends and family

    Happy Janmashtami 2023: Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your friends and family on this occasion. The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated across India on September 6 and 7 by devotees of Lord Krishna.

     

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    The followers of Lord Krishna celebrate Janmashtami with great delight and zeal. Lord Krishna was born on this day, which is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi. On this day, believers fast and pray for the well-being of their families. People attend temples, fast, dress in traditional attire, dress Lord Krishna's idols in new garments and jewels, adorn their houses and worship locations, cook exquisite foods, and more on this day. This year's festival takes place on September 6 and 7.

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2023: How to pray for Lord Krishna on basis of Zodiac Signs

    Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family on this occasion:

    • May your life be adorned with virtues such as wisdom, love, and the ability to face challenges with grace, just as Lord Krishna exemplifies. Shine brightly with positivity and kindness.
    • Krishna's teachings continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices.
    • May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and find the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.
    • Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion and love for Lord Krishna. May his divine presence always light up your life.
    • May Lord Krishna's journey inspire each action of your life, and may you apply his teachings to navigate your own path with courage and grace. Happy Janmashtami.

    • On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, may your heart be filled with the divine love of Lord Krishna, and may his blessings shower upon you.
    • May Krishna's eternal love and grace enrich your life not just today but on every day of your life's journey. Happy Janmashtami.
    • India celebrates the festival of Janmashtami with enthusiasm. From little Kanhaiya's jhula to dahi handi's joy, Janmashtami is full of fun and happiness.
    • May the sweet melodies of Lord Krishna's flute fill your heart with boundless joy and serenity. May your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace on this auspicious Janmashtami.
    • Embrace the devotion of Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami and experience divine bliss. May your celebration be a journey towards spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2023: 7 top Krishna Bhajans for uplifting spiritual mood

