A woman's dream vacation was ruined when her daughters drew all over her passport, rendering it invalid. She shared her experience in a viral video.

Vacations are highly anticipated events for women, especially those with families. This woman had meticulously planned her dream getaway. However, her plans were derailed at the last minute, and the culprits were her own children.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman recounts her experience. She arrived at the airport, ready for her trip. However, the airport staff gave her strange looks when she presented her passport. Confused, she opened it to discover that her daughters had filled various pages with drawings, doodles, and scribbles.

The children had also written messages like "I love you, Mommy" and even drawn on her passport photo. This rendered the passport invalid.

The woman expresses her disbelief and shows the defaced passport pages in the video. Pictures of her two children are also included. While disappointed about her ruined vacation, she maintains a tone of amused bewilderment.

The video has gone viral, attracting numerous views and comments.

Watch Asianet News Live