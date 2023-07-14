Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari

Kitchari, also spelt as khichdi or khichri, is a traditional Indian dish enjoyed for centuries. It is a nutritious and comforting one-pot meal made with a combination of rice and lentils, along with various spices and vegetables. Kitchari is considered a staple in Ayurvedic cooking and is often used in cleansing or detoxification diets. The basic ingredients of kitchari are rice (usually basmati rice) and split yellow mung lentils (moong dal). These ingredients are cooked together with water, spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and sometimes ginger, and ghee or oil for added flavor. The ratio of rice to lentils can vary based on personal preference and regional variations.

Kitchari is known for its simplicity, versatility, and easy digestibility. It is often recommended as a healing and soothing dish for those with digestive issues or during periods of illness. The combination of rice and lentils provides a good balance of carbohydrates and proteins, making it a complete and nourishing meal.

While the basic kitchari recipe is simple, it can be customized by adding vegetables like carrots, peas, spinach, or cauliflower for added nutrition and flavor. Some variations also include spices like cloves, cinnamon, or cardamom to enhance the taste. Kitchari is typically served hot and can be enjoyed on its own or accompanied by yogurt, pickles, or chutney. It is a popular dish during festivals, as a comfort food, and as a meal for those following vegetarian or vegan diets.

Overall, kitchari is a versatile and wholesome dish that is loved for its simplicity, nourishment, and ability to bring comfort to the body and mind.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup split yellow mung lentils (moong dal)

1 tablespoon ghee or oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon ginger paste or grated ginger

Salt to taste

4 cups water

Chopped cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Rinse the rice and lentils separately under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside. Heat ghee or oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds until fragrant. Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and ginger paste to the pot. Stir well to combine the spices with the oil. Add the drained rice and lentils to the pot and mix them with the spices for a minute or two. Pour in the water and add salt. Stir everything together, then bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the kitchari simmer for about 25-30 minutes or until the rice and lentils are cooked and have a porridge-like consistency. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, turn off the heat and let the kitchari sit for a few minutes. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.

Your kitchari is now ready to be served! It can be enjoyed as a wholesome meal or paired with yoghurt, pickles, or roasted papadums. Kitchari is known for its soothing and nourishing qualities, making it a popular choice during cleansing or when seeking a simple and comforting meal.