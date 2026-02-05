Woolen Shawl Care: To prevent the fibers of a woolen shawl from getting ruined in one wash, proper washing, drying, daily care, and storage are essential. Keep your shawl soft for years by using cold water, a mild detergent, drying it flat.

Woolen Shawl Care: In winter, a woolen shawl not only protects you from the cold but also adds a royal touch to your look. However, a little carelessness—like using the wrong detergent, harsh rubbing, or improper storage—can ruin the shawl's fibers. In just one wash, the shawl can become stiff, rough, or start pilling. If you want your soft woolen shawl to stay like new for years, be sure to follow the care and storing tips below.

The Right Way to Wash

Never wash a woolen shawl in a machine. Mix a wool-friendly liquid or a mild shampoo in cold or lukewarm water. Soak the shawl for 5-7 minutes, then gently press to clean it—do not rub. Instead of wringing it out, let the water drain on its own. This prevents the fibers from breaking and keeps them soft.

Drying and Ironing

Never hang a woolen shawl to dry in the sun. Strong sunlight can fade the color and make the fibers stiff. Lay the shawl flat on a towel and dry it in the shade. If ironing is needed, do not press directly—place a cotton cloth on top and use low-heat steam. This keeps the fibers safe.

Daily Care

After wearing, shake the shawl out and let it air. If you see pilling (small fibers/balls), gently remove them with a wool comb or a soft brush. Do not spray perfume/deodorant directly on the shawl—the chemicals can damage the fibers.

Proper Storage

After the season, wash and completely dry the shawl. Fold it and store it in a cotton cover or paper—plastic traps moisture. To protect against insects, place neem leaves or a lavender sachet with it. Hanging on a hanger can stretch the shawl, so folding is the best storage method.

