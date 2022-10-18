Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

Kati Bihu 2022: An auspicious festival called Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu is observed yearly in Assam. The day celebrates both the beginning of the new harvest season and the shifting of the rice crop. Learn about the significance of Kati Bihu and these wishes, and messages to spread the word about the occasion.

Every year, on the first day of the Assamese calendar's Kati month, the people of the state of Assam celebrate Kati Bihu. It usually occurs in the middle of October and officially starts the state's harvest season.

On October 18, this year, Kati Bihu, also referred to as Kongali Bihu, will be observed. It ranks among the Assamese people's three most important festivals, along with Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu. On this auspicious day, they light clay lamps outside their homes and decorate the holy basil plant with lights and garlands. To send your loved ones on the day of the festival, we have put up a lengthy list of Happy Kati Bihu greetings.

In the Kati Bihu festival, people honour the event by worshipping plants, notably tulsi, and by preparing and partaking in the day's feast. The festival honours the new harvest, and because there isn't much to eat. The granaries are frequently empty, this Bihu is also known as Kongali, which means "poor," which is the main cause of why it isn't observed with the same fanfare as the other two festivals, Rongali Bihu in April and Bhogali Bihu in January.

Kati Bihu 2022: Quotes

I wish you a very happy Kati Bihu and hope that this festival brings you and your loved ones the ultimate happiness and eternal joy - a heartfelt wish from me.

Let us make this auspicious fresh harvest celebration even more auspicious by seeking the almighty's blessing and hoping and praying for a brighter and happier future.

The Kati Bihu celebration is the time when we see an end to all the suffering and pain, and we celebrate and pray for a happier and more prosperous future filled with plenty of grains and free of hunger - Best wishes on Kati Bihu.

Let us take advantage of this auspicious festival by honoring the land and crops that keep us fed throughout the year, and express our gratitude to the farmers who use the ultimate gift of the almighty so wisely - Kati Bihu, best wishes.

May the upcoming harvest bring you ultimate happiness and prosperity, and may God's blessing be with you always - Happy Kati Bihu.

Best wishes on this auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu and best wishes for a prosperous future - Once again, have an auspicious and blessed Kati Bihu.

One of the best ways to mark and celebrate Kati Bihu is with the love of family, while hoping for the best and prosperous future.

It is time to put an end to all the suffering and pain, to celebrate the new harvest, to seek the god's ultimate blessings, and to hope for a happy and prosperous future - Happy Kati Bihu.

Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes and Messages