Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

     Women observe a day-long vrat and pray for Ahoi Mata for their children's good health. Moreover, couples who wish to conceive also celebrate this festival. On this auspicious occasion,  share these Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 wishes and messages with friends and family.

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with loved ones gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    One of the most significant Hindu holidays, Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is observed annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Ahoi Ashtami is significant because mothers observe a fast in hopes of ensuring the health, happiness, and longevity of their offspring. Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe 2022 occurs on Monday, October 17, 2022 this year. From sunrise till the first stars emerge in the night sky, mothers observe a fast. In order to obtain blessings for their children, people perform unique rituals and worship Ahoi Mata.

    Mothers observe Ahoi Ashtami Vrat only for the health and happiness of their sons, but today's custom allows mothers to observe the fast for both daughters and sons.

    Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

    • On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, lI wish and pray for the good health of your children. Happy Ahoi Aathe 2022.
    • On the wonderful occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, please accept my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day.
    • On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!!
    • Like the stars shine in the sky, I wish that Ahoi Mata bless with your children with bundles of joy and happiness so that they shine in every phase of their life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
    • Ahoi Ashtami is the auspicious day to pray for the good health, well-being, and success of your children. I wish that all your prayers are answered today by Ahoi Mata.
    • May Ahoi Mata bestow your children with good health, success, and longevity. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.
    • Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy, Prosperous and Healthy Life on the Auspicious Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.
    • On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I wish you my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family. 
    • On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life. 
    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 17 to October 23

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 17 to October 23

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 17 to October 23

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 17 to October 23

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 17 to October 23

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 17 to October 23

    Numerology Prediction for October 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for October 17, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Who was Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, the physician who saved thousands of lives with ORS - adt

    Who was Dr Dilip Mahalanabis, the physician who saved thousands of lives with ORS

    Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear drb

    Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23 Have to cover 4 games in 10 days - Manchester United erik Ten Hag on substituting cristiano Ronaldo vs Newcastle-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Have to cover 4 games in 10 days' - Ten Hag on substituting Ronaldo vs Newcastle

    JNU UG Admission 2022: First merit list likely to be released today; know websites, key dates - adt

    JNU UG Admission 2022: First merit list likely to be released today; know websites, key dates

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan drubs KBFC Kerala Blasters FC 5-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos scores hat-trick as ATKMB drubs KBFC 5-2

    Recent Videos

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon