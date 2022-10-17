Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

Women observe a day-long vrat and pray for Ahoi Mata for their children's good health. Moreover, couples who wish to conceive also celebrate this festival. On this auspicious occasion, share these Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 wishes and messages with friends and family.

One of the most significant Hindu holidays, Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is observed annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Ahoi Ashtami is significant because mothers observe a fast in hopes of ensuring the health, happiness, and longevity of their offspring. Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe 2022 occurs on Monday, October 17, 2022 this year. From sunrise till the first stars emerge in the night sky, mothers observe a fast. In order to obtain blessings for their children, people perform unique rituals and worship Ahoi Mata.

Mothers observe Ahoi Ashtami Vrat only for the health and happiness of their sons, but today's custom allows mothers to observe the fast for both daughters and sons.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones