Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones
Women observe a day-long vrat and pray for Ahoi Mata for their children's good health. Moreover, couples who wish to conceive also celebrate this festival. On this auspicious occasion, share these Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 wishes and messages with friends and family.
One of the most significant Hindu holidays, Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe is observed annually on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Ahoi Ashtami is significant because mothers observe a fast in hopes of ensuring the health, happiness, and longevity of their offspring. Ahoi Ashtami or Ahoi Aathe 2022 occurs on Monday, October 17, 2022 this year. From sunrise till the first stars emerge in the night sky, mothers observe a fast. In order to obtain blessings for their children, people perform unique rituals and worship Ahoi Mata.
Mothers observe Ahoi Ashtami Vrat only for the health and happiness of their sons, but today's custom allows mothers to observe the fast for both daughters and sons.
Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
- On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, lI wish and pray for the good health of your children. Happy Ahoi Aathe 2022.
- On the wonderful occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, please accept my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day.
- On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!!
- Like the stars shine in the sky, I wish that Ahoi Mata bless with your children with bundles of joy and happiness so that they shine in every phase of their life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.
- Ahoi Ashtami is the auspicious day to pray for the good health, well-being, and success of your children. I wish that all your prayers are answered today by Ahoi Mata.
- May Ahoi Mata bestow your children with good health, success, and longevity. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.
- Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy, Prosperous and Healthy Life on the Auspicious Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.
- On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I wish you my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family.
- On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life.