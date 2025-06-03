Image Credit : Freepik

Implementing sleep-friendly habits can significantly improve rest quality.

Daily Habits for Better Sleep:

Stick to a Sleep Schedule – Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily regulates your body's internal clock.

Limit Screen Time Before Bed – Reduce exposure to blue light from phones, laptops, and TVs.

Exercise Regularly – Physical activity promotes better sleep but avoid intense workouts right before bedtime.

Mindful Eating – Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before sleeping.

Creating a Relaxing Bedtime Routine:

Practice Relaxation Techniques – Try deep breathing, meditation, or stretching.

Opt for a Comfortable Sleep Environment – Keep the room dark, cool, and quiet.

Use Aromatherapy – Essential oils like lavender can promote relaxation.

Limit Naps During the Day – Keep naps under 30 minutes and avoid late-afternoon naps.