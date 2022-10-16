Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party

A festive meal can is not completed without some good drinks. For a change, you can try out these non-alcoholic drinks this Diwali. If you are planning on hosting a Diwali party at your house this year, here are some incredible drinks you can serve at your party.

Diwali is here today, and the thought of festive delicacies is taking our excitement to new heights. From Kaju katli, soan papdi, and chakli to the namkeen or salted cashews, countless treats we have had in our childhood remind us of Diwali with our loved ones. But, we rarely give a full due to the drinks served at every Diwali party, especially if they are non-alcoholic. But let's admit it; a range of mocktails and mixes have made Diwali a memorable celebration. A festive meal cannot be completed without some good drinks to accompany it. Here are five great beverages you can serve at your party. ALSO READ: Celebrate Diwali in Goa; get yourself rejuvenated with relaxing vacation this long weekend

Jaljeera: Jaljeera has been our go-to welcome drink for years. The spices in this tangy drink, which is cumin-based, are ideal for detox and digestion. It is perfect for preparing your tummy for all the feasting that is to follow. This will be the best and most healthy drink you can have this festive season.

Cherry Ginger Ice Tea: It is tangy and refreshing at the same time. Ditch market-based sugary tea powders, and prepare homemade iced tea, which is a healthier option and not time consuming this festive season. This drink will surely impress your guests this festive season. This homemade drink can help your guests feel refreshed.

Chocolate Hazelnut Milkshake: There's always this one person in the group craving chocolate all the time. This drink is tailor-made for them. This milkshake is rich, decadent and oh-so-delectable. Oh, and the glass will also strike a chord with kids. This drink will definitely make your mouth water and will full fill your sweet cravings.

Pineapple Cobbler: Pineapple lovers, raise your hands! This mocktail is definitely going to be your favourite, this drink is made with fresh pineapple chunks, strawberry syrup and pineapple juice. It can't get more festive than this! This drink will be refreshing and would be a great note to start your party on.

