Image Credit : Freepik

The first step to healing is acknowledging your feelings. Suppressing emotions can delay recovery, so allow yourself to grieve, reflect, and process your thoughts without judgment.

Understand That Healing Takes Time – There's no set timeline for moving on. Everyone processes emotions differently, and it’s okay to take your time.

Let Yourself Feel Without Guilt – Sadness, anger, relief, or even regret—whatever you’re feeling, embrace it. These emotions are part of the healing process.