Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs: Try peacock feather and floral mehndi designs on your feet instead of your hands. This Karwa Chauth, skip the alta and opt for these beautiful mehndi designs.

Trendy Leg Mehndi Designs: Married women are very excited about Karwa Chauth. This year, the festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10th. For the long life of their husbands, married women observe a waterless fast all day. They break their fast at night after seeing the moon. While worship has its importance in this festival, there is also a tradition of dressing up just like a bride. Applying mehndi is very essential. It's important to apply mehndi on the feet as well as the hands. If you want to apply mehndi on your feet this Karwa Chauth, we will show you 5 such designs here that will eliminate the need for alta. Not only that, but your feet won't look too cluttered either.

Round Shape Floral and Leaf Pattern Mehndi Design

To get a bridal glow on your feet, you can try this type of mehndi design. This design is created up to the ankle with round motifs and leaf patterns. Additionally, the same pattern is applied to the upper part. Small designs are made covering the toes. You can copy this design for a traditional look.

Floral Mehndi Designs

If you don't want to fill the entire foot and just want to highlight the ankle, this design is the best. You can cover the area where alta is applied with floral mehndi like this. On the front, just create a floral design on the fingers. If you know how to apply mehndi, you can try it yourself. A professional will charge around ₹200 per leg for this.

Palace Mehndi Design

If you want to get a complete bridal feeling this Karwa Chauth, you can try a heavy mehndi design. In this mehndi, the entire leg is covered. Along with a palace design, net-like and floral patterns are created. Jhumkas (earrings) are added in the center. Lotus patterns are made on the toes. You should take the help of a professional artist to create this design. You can get this design on your feet for ₹800.