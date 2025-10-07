English

Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Must-Try Mehndi Designs for Your Feet

lifestyle Oct 07 2025
Author: Richa B Image Credits:Pinterest
Best Mehndi Designs for Feet

If you also want to adorn your feet this Karwa Chauth, here are 7 best mehndi design ideas that will make your married or unmarried look more attractive.

Image credits: Pinterest
Simple Vine Style Mehndi Design

If you want a simple look, choose this simple vine style mehndi design. It features small flowers, mandalas, and angelic patterns on the feet, which look amazing once applied.

Image credits: Pinterest
Minimalist Mehndi Design

If you like simple and classic styles, apply minimalist designs like small flowers, dots, or line patterns. It's quick to apply and looks beautiful.

Image credits: Pinterest
Petal and Net Work Mehndi

A pattern of flowers and leaves is created around the toes. This petal and net work mehndi design adds beauty and an illusion of length to the feet.

Image credits: Pinterest
Floral Vine Mehndi Design

A floral vine or creeper pattern looks great on the feet. This beautiful design enhances both length and elegance. You can apply such a mehndi design with bold patterns.

Image credits: Pinterest
Classic Pattern Full Foot Mehndi

In this design, the entire foot is decorated. It includes flowers, leaves, and light geometric patterns. These beautiful designs are best for a traditional look and for all ages.

Image credits: socail media
Anklet Style Mehndi

An anklet-like texture is created around the ankle. This beautiful mehndi design gives a simple yet very stylish look. If you apply alta, this design will stand out.

Image credits: socail media

