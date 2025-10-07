Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Must-Try Mehndi Designs for Your Feet

If you also want to adorn your feet this Karwa Chauth, here are 7 best mehndi design ideas that will make your married or unmarried look more attractive.
If you want a simple look, choose this simple vine style mehndi design. It features small flowers, mandalas, and angelic patterns on the feet, which look amazing once applied.
If you like simple and classic styles, apply minimalist designs like small flowers, dots, or line patterns. It's quick to apply and looks beautiful.
A pattern of flowers and leaves is created around the toes. This petal and net work mehndi design adds beauty and an illusion of length to the feet.
A floral vine or creeper pattern looks great on the feet. This beautiful design enhances both length and elegance. You can apply such a mehndi design with bold patterns.
In this design, the entire foot is decorated. It includes flowers, leaves, and light geometric patterns. These beautiful designs are best for a traditional look and for all ages.
An anklet-like texture is created around the ankle. This beautiful mehndi design gives a simple yet very stylish look. If you apply alta, this design will stand out.
