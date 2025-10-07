Karwa Chauth 2025: Fancy Gold Bracelet Designs for Working Ladies

Mangalsutras, gold chains, and gold rings make for old-fashioned Karwa Chauth gifts. This time, raid your beloved's pocket and demand a gold bracelet. See gold bracelet designs.
Bangles and kadas can look old-fashioned with an office look. Instead, buy a chic floral gold bracelet. It enhances your look with formal wear, suits, and jeans.
Chain bracelets have a risk of breaking. Therefore, choose this adjustable pattern design. Here, gold wires are woven with eye-balls, giving it a charming look.
If your budget is up to 10 grams, this type of modern bracelet is a great choice. It features a double-layer chain with a peacock on a mesh design in the center.
A bracelet with a small flower shape like this is very popular these days. It can be worn by married women as well as young girls.
Women love aesthetic jewelry. This one has a latest and unique pattern. It is designed with a bow flower and an adjustable pattern. Such a bracelet can be made in 7-10 grams.
Choose a leaf-shaped bangle bracelet to match bangles. This lightweight kada meets its function. A jeweller sells bracelets for about 10 grams.
