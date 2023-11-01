Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 modern ways to represent love and companionship

    Modern couples often seek unique and meaningful ways to celebrate traditional festivals like Karwa Chauth. Here are six modern ways to represent and signify love and marriage on this auspicious festival in India that is all about setting love and companionship goals and fasting together for the longevity of each other.

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 modern ways to represent love and companionship vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 7:20 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. While the essence of the festival remains the same, modern celebrations have adapted to the changing times. Remember, the essence of Karwa Chauth lies in the love, trust, and understanding shared between partners. Modern celebrations can still honour these values while adapting to contemporary lifestyles. Here are six modern ways to celebrate love and togetherness on Karwa Chauth. The beloved celebration of Karwa Chauth, which honours the marriage bond, has a contemporary spin.

    ALSO READ: Fasting with ease: 10 tips to prevent acidity on Karwa Chauth 2023

    1. Cook and Share a Special Meal:

    Instead of the traditional cooking done by the wife's family, modern couples can cook a special meal together. Experiment with new recipes, cook each other's favourite dishes and enjoy this journey of creating a meal as a couple.

    2. Virtual Pooja and Family Calls:

    With the advancement of technology, couples can perform the Karwa Chauth pooja together via video calls, even if they are not physically together. Involve family members in the virtual celebrations, allowing them to participate and bless the couple.

    3. Plan a Romantic Date Night:

    After the fast is broken, plan a romantic date night at home or in a favourite restaurant. Enjoy each other's company, watch a romantic movie, or take a leisurely stroll. Use this time to reconnect and celebrate your relationship.

    4. Exchange Thoughtful Gifts:

    Surprise each other with thoughtful gifts. It could be something your partner has been wanting for a while or something that symbolizes your love and commitment. Handwritten letters expressing your feelings also make for meaningful gifts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chocosheff (@choco_sheff)

    5. Spa and Rejuvenation:

    Give lots of tender love, care and affection to yourself and your partner with a spa day at home. Give each other massages, do face masks, and relax together. Create a calming ambience with scented candles and soft music. It's a great way to unwind and bond.

    6. Express Gratitude and Love:

    Take some time to express your gratitude and love for each other. Reflect on your relationship, the challenges you've overcome, and the beautiful moments you've shared. Writing down your feelings or speaking from the heart can deepen your connection.

    ALSO READ: 5 places Indians can travel without visa from November 2023

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 7:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Karwa Chauth 2023 How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi

    Fasting with ease 10 tips to prevent acidity on Karwa Chauth 2023 gcw eai

    Fasting with ease: 10 tips to prevent acidity on Karwa Chauth 2023

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 easy Sargi dishes to make at home RKK

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 easy Sargi dishes to make at home

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai's 50th Birthday: Know actress' net worth, assets, income, earnings, cars and more RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's 50th Birthday: Know actress' net worth, assets, income, earnings, cars and more

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for November 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Didnt think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record snt

    Didn't think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon