5 places Indians can travel without visa from November 2023

Traveling overseas and exploring new countries is a dream of many and sometimes getting a visa can be problematic. Here are 5 countries where Indians can visit visa-free or can get a visa on arrival.

It is important to note that visa policies can change frequently, and even visa-free destinations might have some conditions or restrictions, so always check with the respective country's embassy or official government websites carefully.

Nepal

Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a visa, and entry is usually granted at various border checkpoints.

Jamaica

Indian nationals can visit Jamaica without a visa for up to 30 days. When you arrive in Jamaica, the immigration officer will stamp your passport, which will act as a valid and official tourist visa.

Fiji

For visiting Fiji, the period of stay for Indian citizens without a visa or permit is limited to 12 days.

Thailand

Indians will no longer be required to obtain an arrival-on-visa when visiting Thailand for vacation or business until May 2024.

Bhutan

Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Bhutan. However, they need to obtain an entry permit at the border.