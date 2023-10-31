Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 places Indians can travel without visa from November 2023

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Traveling overseas and exploring new countries is a dream of many and sometimes getting a visa can be problematic. Here are 5 countries where Indians can visit visa-free or can get a visa on arrival. 

     

    article_image1

    It is important to note that visa policies can change frequently, and even visa-free destinations might have some conditions or restrictions, so always check with the respective country's embassy or official government websites carefully.

    article_image2

    Nepal

    Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a visa, and entry is usually granted at various border checkpoints.

    article_image3

    Jamaica

    Indian nationals can visit Jamaica without a visa for up to 30 days. When you arrive in Jamaica, the immigration officer will stamp your passport, which will act as a valid and official tourist visa.

    article_image4

    Fiji

    For visiting Fiji, the period of stay for Indian citizens without a visa or permit is limited to 12 days.

    article_image5

    Thailand

    Indians will no longer be required to obtain an arrival-on-visa when visiting Thailand for vacation or business until May 2024.

    article_image6

    Bhutan

    Indian citizens do not require a visa to visit Bhutan. However, they need to obtain an entry permit at the border.

