Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion

Karwa Chauth is the celebration of love, happiness and the unbreakable bond shared between a husband and wife. On this joyous occasion, it is important to have glowing skin. Here are some tips you can follow to achieve it.

Kaarwa Chauth celebrates the sacred bond of marriage; women all over India observe Karwa Chauth, a day-long fast. It is a celebration of marriage, love and the shared between a wife and husband. As the lovely ladies prepare to celebrate this auspicious occasion on 13 October this year, we bring a list of how to deck up for the day's festivities. The Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for loved ones engaging in countless late-night celebrations, food binges, and joy. Add a good skincare routine to keep yourself glowing from the outside, following the three most important steps, cleansing, toning, and moisturising. Make sure you find skincare products that suit you best and apply them regularly. And always remember to use sunblock. It is your guard against sun damage. Do not forget to take extra care of your skin while you prepare for the festivities and worship the goddesses.

Cleanser: Your skincare routine must prioritise cleansing and exfoliating your pores as it helps remove dead and dull skin and bring on a beautiful glow. Cleansing and exfoliating your pores are vital in your skincare regime. Toner: Skin is gently cleansed and revitalised by a face toner in case of sensitive skin. It helps to soothe our skin and reduces visible blotchiness and surface oil. It also allows your skin to breathe and can prevent any skin blemishes. Face serum: Face serum is thin and easily absorbed by the skin. It's a powerful and effective facial treatment. It helps in rejuvenating dull skin and healthy-looking skin. It is a secret weapon for all skin types and skin problems such as acne, wrinkles, discolouration also dull skin. Undereye serum: The delicate and thin skin around the eyes needs special attention. Using undereye serum regularly can help in preventing dark circles and wrinkles. It also helps brighten and smoothens your skin for younger-looking eyes. Spot treatment: Spot treatments for uneven skin tone can work miracles, such as cleaning the skin and increasing its shine. Face mask: Face masks give your skin an extra boost to look and feel its best. Depending on your skin type, you can choose a mask that hydrates and soaks excessive oil from your skin, leaving the skin healthy. Moisturiser: Regardless of your skin type, giving your skin a layer of hydration is necessary to maintain a PH balance and always provide a fresh look. The right moisturiser can soften and moisturise your skin effortlessly. Using the right moisturiser also helps your skin by creating a protective outer barrier, shielding it from harmful environments. Lip care: Many individuals overlook lip care when discussing skin care; using a lip balm before using lipstick is always advisable as it keeps the lips moisturised. SPF-rich lip balms are the best to nourish the lips and protect them from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen: This is a crucial component in your morning skincare routine for protection. It protects the skin against harmful UV rays and helps maintain it. Regardless of the season or time of day, sunscreen is an absolute must to stay radiant and youthful.

