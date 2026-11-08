Celebrate Kali Puja 2026 with 100+ heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp statuses and Instagram captions. Share festive greetings with friends and family and seek Maa Kali's blessings for happiness, strength and prosperity.

Kali Puja 2026 is a significant festival celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata. Dedicated to Goddess Kali, the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the destruction of negative forces. On this auspicious occasion, devotees visit beautifully decorated pandals, offer prayers, light diyas and spend time with their families.

As Kali Puja brings people together in celebration and faith, exchanging heartfelt wishes is another way to spread happiness and positivity. Whether you want to send a thoughtful message to your loved ones, update your WhatsApp status or share a festive Instagram caption, the right greeting can make the occasion more special.

If you are searching for Happy Kali Puja 2026 wishes, here are 100+ messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp statuses and Instagram captions to share today.

Happy Kali Puja 2026 Wishes And Messages

1. Happy Kali Puja 2026! May Maa Kali bless you with strength, happiness and prosperity.

2. May the divine blessings of Goddess Kali bring peace and positivity into your life.

3. Wishing you and your family a beautiful Kali Puja filled with devotion and happiness.

4. May Maa Kali remove every obstacle from your path and guide you towards success.

5. Let this Kali Puja bring new beginnings, endless joy and countless blessings.

6. May the divine power of Maa Kali protect you from negativity and fill your heart with courage.

7. Wishing you a blessed Kali Puja filled with faith, love and togetherness.

8. May Goddess Kali bless your home with happiness and your life with prosperity.

9. Happy Kali Puja! May every prayer you offer bring you closer to peace and fulfilment.

10. May Maa Kali's grace illuminate your life and help you overcome every challenge.

11. Wishing you good health, happiness and divine protection this Kali Puja.

12. May the blessings of Maa Kali remain with you and your loved ones throughout the year.

13. Celebrate the triumph of good over evil with faith and devotion. Happy Kali Puja!

14. May this auspicious occasion fill your life with hope, courage and positivity.

15. Happy Kali Puja! May Maa Kali bless you with the strength to face every difficulty.

16. Sending warm wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and joyful Kali Puja.

17. May the divine mother shower her blessings upon your family today and always.

18. Wishing you a Kali Puja filled with beautiful memories and heartfelt prayers.

19. May Maa Kali guide you towards happiness and protect you from every adversity.

20. Shubho Kali Puja! May your life always shine with divine blessings.

Happy Kali Puja 2026 Quotes

21. “Faith in Maa Kali is the strength that carries us through life's darkest moments.”

22. “May courage overcome fear and goodness triumph over every evil.”

23. “The divine mother reminds us that strength and compassion can coexist.”

24. “Every prayer carries hope, and every blessing brings a new beginning.”

25. “Let the light of devotion guide you through every darkness.”

26. “Maa Kali's power lies in reminding us that no darkness lasts forever.”

27. “True strength begins when faith becomes greater than fear.”

28. “May devotion give your heart peace and your soul courage.”

29. “The blessings of the divine mother are a reminder that we are never alone.”

30. “Celebrate faith, embrace courage and welcome happiness this Kali Puja.”

Kali Puja 2026 Greetings For Friends And Family

31. Wishing my wonderful family a blessed Kali Puja. May Maa Kali always keep us together.

32. Happy Kali Puja to my friends! May your lives be filled with happiness and success.

33. Sending love and warm festive wishes to everyone celebrating Kali Puja.

34. May this Kali Puja bring our family closer and fill our home with joy.

35. Wishing you a beautiful festival surrounded by your favourite people and countless blessings.

36. Happy Kali Puja! May our friendships grow stronger and our happiness multiply.

37. May Maa Kali bless all our loved ones with good health and prosperity.

38. Sending heartfelt Kali Puja wishes to everyone near and far.

39. May this festive night create memories that stay with us forever.

40. Wishing you a Kali Puja filled with laughter, love and divine blessings.

Happy Kali Puja 2026 WhatsApp Status

41. Shubho Kali Puja 2026! Jai Maa Kali.

42. Faith, devotion and the blessings of Maa Kali.

43. A night of prayers and a celebration of divine power.

44. Maa Kali's blessings are my greatest strength.

45. Let faith conquer fear. Happy Kali Puja!

46. Celebrating the divine power of Maa Kali.

47. Kali Puja lights, festive nights and endless blessings.

48. May Maa Kali always protect and guide us.

49. Blessed to celebrate another Kali Puja.

50. A little devotion, a lot of gratitude.

51. All prayers lead to Maa Kali tonight.

52. Divine blessings and festive happiness.

53. Happy Kali Puja to everyone celebrating.

54. May positivity and prosperity find their way to you.

55. Jai Maa Kali! Let the celebrations begin.

Happy Kali Puja 2026 Instagram Captions

56. All roads lead to Maa Kali tonight.

57. Kolkata shines a little brighter on Kali Puja.

58. In the divine presence of Maa Kali.

59. A night wrapped in devotion and festive magic.

60. Blessed, grateful and celebrating.

61. Where faith meets the magic of the night.

62. Kali Puja evenings are a different kind of beautiful.

63. Lights, prayers and a little Kolkata magic.

64. The city glows differently tonight.

65. Celebrating the divine in every little moment.

66. Festive hearts and sacred nights.

67. A little more faith, a little more light.

68. Kolkata nights and Kali Puja delights.

69. Maa Kali's blessings, forever in my heart.

70. Shubho Kali Puja, from my heart to yours.

Short And Sweet Kali Puja Wishes

71. Happy Kali Puja! Jai Maa Kali.

72. May Maa Kali bless you always.

73. Wishing you peace and prosperity.

74. Shubho Kali Puja 2026!

75. May divine blessings surround you.

76. Stay blessed, stay happy.

77. Celebrate faith and positivity.

78. Sending love this Kali Puja.

79. May happiness find its way home.

80. Jai Maa Kali, Jai Maa!

Kali Puja Wishes For Peace And Prosperity

81. May Maa Kali bless you with a peaceful mind and a prosperous life.

82. Wishing you happiness that lasts and blessings that never fade.

83. May every new day bring you closer to your dreams.

84. May your home always be filled with warmth, love and positivity.

85. May the divine mother guide you towards a brighter future.

86. Wishing you strength during difficult times and happiness during beautiful ones.

87. May Maa Kali bless your family with good health and abundance.

88. Let this festival bring peace to your heart and joy to your home.

89. May every challenge become an opportunity for growth.

90. Wishing you a lifetime of divine blessings and happiness.

More Happy Kali Puja 2026 Greetings

91. May Maa Kali's divine presence bring comfort and courage to your heart.

92. Happy Kali Puja! May your prayers be answered and your wishes come true.

93. Let this sacred occasion renew your faith and fill your life with hope.

94. May the divine mother bless you with wisdom, strength and happiness.

95. Wishing you a memorable Kali Puja surrounded by love and devotion.

96. May the festival bring harmony to your home and peace to your soul.

97. Celebrate the power of faith and the beauty of togetherness this Kali Puja.

98. May Maa Kali protect you and your family from every evil.

99. Sending warm wishes for a joyful and blessed Kali Puja.

100. May the divine blessings of Maa Kali stay with you today and forever.

Happy Kali Puja 2026: Celebrate With Faith And Happiness

Kali Puja is more than a religious celebration; it is an occasion that brings families, friends and communities together through devotion, traditions and festive joy. From visiting pandals and offering prayers to exchanging heartfelt greetings, every celebration carries a special meaning.

As you celebrate Kali Puja 2026, share these wishes, messages, quotes and captions with your loved ones and spread happiness, positivity and the blessings of Maa Kali.

Shubho Kali Puja 2026! Jai Maa Kali!