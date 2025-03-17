Lifestyle

Ingredients:

  • Gram flour – 1 cup
  • Yogurt – ½ cup
  • Water – ½ cup
  • Baking soda – 1 pinch

Ingredients:

Yellow food color – 1 pinch
Oil – for frying
Sugar – 1 cup
Water – ½ cup
Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon
Saffron – a few strands

Prepration

In a bowl, mix gram flour, yogurt, baking soda, and food color. Gradually add water to make a thick and smooth batter. Let. it set for 10-15 minutes.
 

Make the sugar syrup

In a pan, boil sugar and water. Add cardamom powder and saffron. When the syrup reaches a one-string consistency, turn off the heat.

Make the Jalebi

  • Fill the batter in a cone or piping bag. Heat oil over medium heat and pour the batter in circular jalebi shapes.

Fry and dip in syrup

  • Fry the jalebis until golden brown and crispy. Then immediately dip them in the hot sugar syrup for 1-2 minutes and remove.

Serve and enjoy

  • Instant Besan Jalebi is ready! Serve it hot or you can eat it cold too.

Eid 2025: Shine with Saina Nehwal's 10 Ethnic Suit Designs

Shweta Bachchan Sarees Style Guide for Working Women

Diamond Ring Designs for Wife Anniversary Gift Ideas

Exquisite Pichwai Art Salwar Suits and Dupatta Designs Collection