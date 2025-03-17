Lifestyle
Yellow food color – 1 pinch
Oil – for frying
Sugar – 1 cup
Water – ½ cup
Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon
Saffron – a few strands
In a bowl, mix gram flour, yogurt, baking soda, and food color. Gradually add water to make a thick and smooth batter. Let. it set for 10-15 minutes.
In a pan, boil sugar and water. Add cardamom powder and saffron. When the syrup reaches a one-string consistency, turn off the heat.
