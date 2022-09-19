Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this

    Bitter Gourd is disliked by many for its bitter taste. But did you know that bitter gourd is also good for people who have diabetes? Let us find out how.  

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this SUR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Bitter gourd has many health benefits, one of them being that it helps in the normal regulation of insulin in our body. It also helps correctly utilise sugar by preventing its conversion into fat, which helps in proper insulin management. 

    Due to its high nutritious value, health experts recommend consuming bitter gourd to promote a healthy lifestyle. There are several ways in which bitter gourd can be consumed. Here, we have curated the recipe of bitter gourd pickle or Karela achar, which is often served to people diagnosed with diabetes.

    Ingredients that are needed for bitter gourd pickle. 
    7-8 medium-sized bitter gourd
    1 tbsp Vinegar or juice of 2 lemons
    Asafoetida
    1 cup mustard oil
    2 tsp jeera (cumin)
    ½ tsp garam masala
    2 tsp methi (fenugreek)
    3 tsp salt
    4 tsp saunff (fennel seeds)
    1 tsp black salt
    2 tsp crushed yellow mustard
    1 tsp red chilly powder 
    1 tsp turmeric powder

    Steps for making bitter gourd pickle 
    Wash around 7-8 medium-sized bitter gourds with water and cut them into small round pieces.
    Add 1 tsp of salt and keep them in a utensil for an hour.
    After 1 hour, boil the salted bitter gourd pieces for about 5 minutes.
    Get rid of the excess water and then transfer the boiled pieces to a washed cloth for around 2-3 hours in the open sun, allowing them to dry nicely.
     Add some asafoetida, jeera, methi, and staff in a pan and roast them until the colour changes into light brown.
    Add some yellow mustard along with the roasted spices to a powdered texture. Keep all the dried bitter gourd pieces in a clean, dry utensil.
    Add the powder prepared with the spices with some salt and mix all of them properly.
    Then squeeze lemons into them and mix them all well. If not lemon, you can use vinegar as a substitute.  
    Gather all the mixed ingredients into a glass container and keep them in the sun for some time. 
    Mix the contents of the container with a clean and dry spoon for at least four days. 
    You can now enjoy the Bitter gourd pickle, which is ready to serve.

    The pickle can be eaten for about 15-20 days. The shelf life of the dish can also be increased by storing it in a refrigerator or can also be increased by using mustard oil to mix the pickle thoroughly.

    Health benefits of bitter gourd pickle 
    A report by Simha’s Spices & Herbs tells that the bitter gourd can be used as an anti-diabetic in our diet. Studies have also shown the presence of phytonutrient polypeptide-P in bitter gourd, which helps keep the flow of sugar levels low in our blood. It also has a compound called charantin, which turns glucose into a chain of non-sugar form to make it available when needed.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
