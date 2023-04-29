Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Dance Day 2023: Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share

    On April 29, 2023, send WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings, and quotes to people who love dancing in honour of International Dance Day.
     

    International Dance Day 2023: Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    International Dance Day is observed annually on April 29 to recognise dance in all forms. The International Dance Council (CID), a nonprofit organisation connected with UNESCO, created this day in 1982. This project aims to promote participation and increase public understanding of dance's significance in culture and the arts. People love to dance, whether for recreation or as a job. Share these sayings, pictures, messages, and wishes for those who love dancing on International Dancing Day in 2023. The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute started celebrating April 29 as International Dance Day.

    Wishes and Messages: 

    -- Dance is like breathing, it's like catharsis... Let your emotions run free and take it all in...Happy International Dance Day, everyone.
    -- Dancing is a great method to express your sentiments and emotions while also having fun with your body... Happy International Dance Day, everyone. 
    -- Move your feet in time with the beat! We honour the joy of dance today.
    -- Dance away your concerns to release them. On International Dance Day, let's dance!
    -- A worldwide language is dance. You can express yourself by moving. Cheers to World Dance Day!

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Famous quotes to share: 

    -- "Dancing is poetry with arms and legs." - Charles Baudelaire
    -- "Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett
    -- "Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter." - Twyla Tharp
    -- "Let us dance in the sun, wearing windflowers in our hair." - Susan Polis Schutz
    -- "Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music." - George Carlin
    -- Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion. – Martha Graham
    -- Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes and dance. – Oprah Winfrey

    Happy Birthday Wishes and Messages

    -- Dance is like breathing, it's like catharsis... Let your emotions run free and take it all in...Happy International Dance Day, everyone.
    -- Dancing is a great method to express your sentiments and emotions while also having fun with your body... Happy International Dance Day, everyone. 
    -- Move your feet in time with the beat! We honour the joy of dance today.
    -- Dance away your concerns to release them. On International Dance Day, let's dance!
    -- A worldwide language is dance. You can express yourself by moving. Cheers to World Dance Day!

    Dance quotes for Instagram:
    Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world. – Voltaire
    Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair. - Susan Polis Schutz
    Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music. — George Carlin
    Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free. - Rumi

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes ADC

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss ADC

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Is drinking water from copper bottle good for your health? Read carefully ADC

    Is drinking water from copper bottle good for your health? Read carefully

    Daily Horoscope for April 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 29, 2023: Be careful Gemini, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for April 29 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Did Blaugrana meet La Liga over bringing PSG star to Camp Nou? Xavi comments-ayh

    Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Did Blaugrana meet La Liga over bringing PSG star to Camp Nou? Xavi comments

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30 anr

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30

    Indian Navy stealth destroyer Imphal sails for its maiden trial Know all about it gcw

    Indian Navy's stealth destroyer 'Imphal' sails for its maiden trial; Know all about it

    football Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon