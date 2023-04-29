International Dance Day 2023: Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share

International Dance Day is observed annually on April 29 to recognise dance in all forms. The International Dance Council (CID), a nonprofit organisation connected with UNESCO, created this day in 1982. This project aims to promote participation and increase public understanding of dance's significance in culture and the arts. People love to dance, whether for recreation or as a job. Share these sayings, pictures, messages, and wishes for those who love dancing on International Dancing Day in 2023. The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute started celebrating April 29 as International Dance Day.

Wishes and Messages:

-- Dance is like breathing, it's like catharsis... Let your emotions run free and take it all in...Happy International Dance Day, everyone.

-- Dancing is a great method to express your sentiments and emotions while also having fun with your body... Happy International Dance Day, everyone.

-- Move your feet in time with the beat! We honour the joy of dance today.

-- Dance away your concerns to release them. On International Dance Day, let's dance!

-- A worldwide language is dance. You can express yourself by moving. Cheers to World Dance Day!

Famous quotes to share:

-- "Dancing is poetry with arms and legs." - Charles Baudelaire

-- "Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

-- "Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter." - Twyla Tharp

-- "Let us dance in the sun, wearing windflowers in our hair." - Susan Polis Schutz

-- "Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music." - George Carlin

-- Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion. – Martha Graham

-- Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes and dance. – Oprah Winfrey

Dance quotes for Instagram:

Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world. – Voltaire

Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair. - Susan Polis Schutz

Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music. — George Carlin

Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free. - Rumi

