    Infertility among men: Know the factors affecting sperm count and more

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sperm count dropped by 1.2 from over 100 million in the 1970s to 49 million in 2018. More alarming is the acceleration of this trend after 2000, with sperm count currently falling 2.6% yearly.

    Infertility is a significant health issue faced by many today. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it impacts over 10 million individuals of reproductive age globally. There has been a worrisome trend of decreasing sperm count observed in recent decades, raising alarms about its potential contribution to infertility. From the 1970s to 2018, sperm count significantly decreased, dipping from over 100 million to 49 million, representing a decline of 1.2. More concerning, however, is the acceleration of this trend since 2000, with sperm count now dropping at a rate of 2.6 per cent annually.

    Understanding the factors affecting sperm count and infertility in men
    Numerous factors have been identified as contributors to the rising rates of infertility. Chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension can adversely impact sperm health. Lifestyle choices also play a crucial role, with stress, sedentary habits, and sleep deprivation all being linked to diminished sperm quality. Dietary preferences, particularly a high-fat diet, have been associated with lower sperm parameters, further exacerbating the fertility crisis.

    Environmental and behavioral influences on sperm health
    In today's modern world, exposure to estrogen-containing, hormone-disrupting chemicals in food has become a prevalent concern. These environmental factors can disrupt hormonal balance and potentially harm sperm production. Substance abuse, including the consumption of tobacco and marijuana, has been identified as another detrimental influence on sperm count. Studies suggest that these habits can lead to a notable reduction in sperm count, compounding the challenges faced by individuals striving for parenthood.

    Bottomline
    As the decline in sperm count continues to escalate, it is imperative to address these multifaceted factors comprehensively to mitigate their impact on fertility rates and safeguard reproductive health for future generations.

    -By Dr V Mohan Kumar, Consultant - Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

