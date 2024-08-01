Lifestyle

7 must-have snacks to enjoy during Delhi rains

Image credits: Freepik , Pixabay

1. Pakoras

Made from a variety of vegetables like onions, potatoes, and spinach, these deep-fried delights are best enjoyed with a cup of masala chai and some tangy tamarind chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

2. Samosa

Samosas, with their spicy potato filling and flaky crust, are a favorite during the monsoon. Whether you prefer them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce, samosas are perfect snack.

Image credits: our own

3. Chaat

A mix of tangy, spicy, and sweet flavors, chaat is a delightful snack made with crispy puris, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and a medley of chutneys. 

Image credits: pexels

4. Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki are another popular street food item. Served hot with a dollop of mint chutney and tamarind sauce, these crispy patties are comfort food at its best during the rains.

Image credits: Pinterest

5. Kachori

Kachoris are deep-fried pastries filled with a spicy mix of lentils or onions. They are often paired with a tangy potato curry and are a delicious snack to savor.

Image credits: social media

6. Momos

Steamed or fried, these dumplings filled with vegetables or meat and served with a spicy chili sauce are perfect for rainy days.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Jalebi

Jalebi is a must-have during the monsoon. These deep-fried, syrup-soaked spirals are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, making them an irresistible treat.

Image credits: pinterest
Find Next One