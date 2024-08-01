Lifestyle

6 grooming mistakes men should avoid during monsoon

By Shiv Khandelvwal, Creative Director and Content Strategist

Keep your scalp clean

We often forget to regularly wash our hair, especially during the rainy season, which is a must for healthy hair. 

⁠Don’t use heavy creams in humid areas

Heavy creams can cause, excessive deposits on the skin which can lead to acne in this weather.

⁠Don’t forget to wear sunblock

Even in monsoons sunblock acts as a shield for your skin and should be considered while stepping out.

⁠Overusing fragrance in high humidity

Fragrance especially in monsoons would wear off faster than any other season and until it’s essential it can be used in a limited manner, especially in humid areas.

Wash your face enough

Especially in more humid areas using a face wash according to your skin type is ideal and prevents acne as well.

