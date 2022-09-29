Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's first-ever extended river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Assam

    This project is a massive infrastructural development for India, especially in the field of inland waterways. This development will also help the tourism sector. Here are some details on the inauguration ceremony that happened.

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    India will soon have its first, most extended river cruise service connecting Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the cruise service between Varanasi and Bogibeel would start next year. The cruise will be navigating and covering a distance of more than 4,000 kilometres via Ganga, Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) and the Brahmaputra river.

    Speaking at the launch of multiple projects in Assam's Bogibeel on September 19, the minister was happy to state that it will open opportunities for the people of the state to use inland waterways to encourage trade and livelihood in tourism and cargo transportation.
    Sonowal mentioned it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision to make the potential of an economical and ecologically sound logistics avenue use of the Natural waterways. PM Gati Shakti National Master plan aims to unlock the use of inland water transportation in Assam using National Waterways 2 and the Brahmaputra river. We must use the natural inland waterways and utilise them for our economic growth, which will uplift the growth of Northeast India as a significant player in the development and growth of our country. The government of India is also identifying ways to promote inland navigation, and river cruise tourism, by constructing terminals across the route of the river Brahmaputra.
    The Union Minister laid foundation stones for constructing two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Gunjan. He inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty, designed and developed by the  (NFR) Northeast Frontier Railways as part of the riverfront development near the Bogibeel bridge.
    The two floating jetties will be constructed as state-for-terminals using the latest technology. The project has been awarded to Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd (engineering, procurement, construction) EPC  on a contract mode. The two jetties will be completed by February next year at an estimated cost of Rs 8.25 crores.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
