Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime

Indian recipes are the best when it comes to health benefits. These foods can cure from cold and cough to fever. Let's have a look at the best recipes of Parathas that we can enjoy with a bunch of nutrients.

In most states of India, parathas are consumed for breakfast. Especially if we talk about Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, then in these states, from children to adults, everyone likes to eat parathas early in the morning.

Food brings everyone together; a happy meal brings an instant smile to your face. No matter what the season is, everyone likes to eat parathas with tea. In this season, many other vegetables also start coming, which can be used by stuffing them in parathas. If you get hot parathas for your breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then the fun of this season also doubles.

Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime:

Many women do not understand which parathas they can make in this season. That's why we are going to tell you about seven types of parathas so that you can make a different type of paratha every day and feed it to the family.

Aloo Paratha:

Aloo Paratha doubles the fun as it's the most common type of paratha made at home. To prepare it, you just have to mix boiled potatoes with spices, fill it in kneaded dough, and fry it on a pan on both sides. Potato paratha with chutney, curd, and pickle tastes very delicious.

Methi Paratha:

Green fenugreek is available in the market in this season. Apart from vegetables, paratha can also be prepared with this fenugreek. For this, you just have to take out fresh fenugreek leaves and mix them in the flour. Fenugreek paratha tastes delicious with potato-tomato vegetables.

Radish Paratha:

Radish is very sweet in the season, due to which it tastes very good. In such a situation, in this season, prepare paratha by filling it with flour, grated radish, green chilies, ginger, and salt to taste. While making radish paratha, do not forget to dry its water even by mistake.

Spinach Paratha:

If you want to feed something healthy to your family members, then spinach paratha is the best option. For this, boil the spinach and chop its leaves finely and prepare paratha by mixing it with flour. It is full of vitamins and mouthwatering taste.

Carrot Paratha:

Carrots are available in any season all year long. In such a situation, mix grated carrots in flour, add some celery, cumin, and salt, and prepare paratha. Children like carrot paratha a lot because it is not spicy to eat and gives a sweet touch according to children liking sweets.

Cottage cheese paratha:

If you love paneer, then prepare its paratha. Panner makes it great not only for curry but also for parathas, giving a unique touch to taste buds. For this, grate the paneer and add green chilies, coriander leaves, and salt to it, fill it in the flour, and make paratha. Serve it with raita. Its taste will increase manifold due to raita.

Mix Veg Paratha:

All kinds of vegetables are available in the markets in winter. In such a situation, prepare a mixture of onion, peas, carrot, cabbage, and capsicum and mix it in the flour to make parathas. Always bake the mixed veg parathas crispy. It tastes delicious.

