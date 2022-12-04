Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this day

    Navy Day is celebrated to pay respects to the Indian Navy for their contributions to Operation Trident. Here we have some wishes for the special day. Share it with your friends and family from the Indian Navy. 

    Indian Navy Day 2022 Wishes images quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    The Indian Armed Forces' marine division is known as the Indian Navy. It is crucial for safeguarding the nation's marine borders. The Commander-in-Chief of it is the President of India. The day raises awareness of the navy and teaches people about it. Those of you who may know someone from the Indian Navy can send them well wishes and help them feel appreciated for what they have done for the nation and its people. You may send them the following greetings using Whatsapp and other texting services.

    Indian Navy Day 2022 wishes

    • It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Navy Day!
    • Indian Navy Day dependably helps us to remember all our saints who remain steadfast to protect us. Happy Indian Navy Day!
    • Praying each day for the well-being of the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day!
    • The nation honours your efforts and respects you on this special day. Happy Navy Day!
    • Our nation that stretches along from sea to land has a Navy so strong and diligent. Happy Navy Day!

    Also Read | Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Indian Navy Day 2022 Wishes images quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this day gcw

    Indian Navy Day 2022 quotes

    • A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace." - Theodore Roosevelt
    • "The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." - Albert F Pratt
    • Pain was their body's way of telling them that they'd pushed themselves to their limits -- which was exactly where they were supposed to be.” - Richard Marcinko
    • “The world is a navy in an empty ocean." - Dejan Stojanovic

    Indian Navy Day 2022 Wishes images quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this day gcw

    Indian Nacy Day 2022 messages

    • This day we are reminded of all the great navy officers that served the nation to the best of their abilities. Happy Navy Day!
    • They are pleased to serve the country, its kin, its coasts and all frontiers. Wishing all the naval personnel serving the country with pride, Happy Navy Day!
    • We are safe because of our navy officers at the border. Thank you to each one of them on this amazing day! Happy Navy Day to each of you!
    • Hope you wish your friends and family in the navy without fail. Happy Navy Day to everyone!
    • We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong. Happy Navy Day!
      Indian Navy Day 2022 Wishes images quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this day gcw
    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why are Vitamin C supplements important for our health? Read this sur

    Why are Vitamin C supplements important for our health? Read this

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out sur

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out

    Daily Horoscope for December 4 2022 Pisces Cancer Taurus Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 4, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Cancer; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for December 4 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gajar ka halwa to Chikki, try out these lip-smacking desserts this winter sur

    Gajar ka halwa to Chikki, try out these lip-smacking desserts this winter

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha murder case Aaftab asked for novels books authorities give him travelogue plays chess too gcw

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab asked for novels, literature books; authorities give him travelogue

    Make Delhi clean beautiful Arvind Kejriwal to voters asks them not to vote for corrupt gcw

    'Make Delhi clean, beautiful': Arvind Kejriwal to voters; asks them 'not to vote for corrupt'

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters

    MCD Election 2022: Voting for Delhi's 250 MCD wards underway; check details AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Voting for Delhi's 250 MCD wards underway; check details

    Recent Videos

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon