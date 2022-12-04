Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

Indian Navy is on Sunday celebrating Navy Day, which acknowledges the Indian naval force's role and its achievements during 'Operation Trident' in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

In his message, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage to those who gave their supreme sacrifice for the nation and the veterans who served on the force. He reaffirmed his force's unwavering commitment to remain a 'combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force, and preserve, protect and promote national interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy, saying it has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times and steadfastly protected the nation.

Stating that Indians are proud of their rich maritime history, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all navy personnel and their families.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, conveyed his greeting to Indian Navy personnel. He said, 'The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.'

This year, the Navy Day celebration will be held outside New Delhi. The Navy will showcase its prowess at the Ramakrishna Beachfront in Visakhapatnam, which will be attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Naval ships, aircraft, submarines and special forces from southern, eastern and western naval commands will take part in the event.