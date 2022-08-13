Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Did you know 5 countries share their Independence Day with India?

    Here is a look at five other nations that celebrate freedom with India on August 15 as India approaches its 75th anniversary of independence as we commemorate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav".

    Independence Day 2022 Did you know 5 countries share their Independence Day with India gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    August 15 is observed by Indians worldwide as the day when India was emancipated from the Imperial British Raj in 1947. Do you realise that other nations, including India, also attained independence on August 15th? Here is a look at five other nations that celebrate freedom with India on August 15th as the nation approaches its 75th anniversary of independence and as we observe "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav".

    Bahrain

    British colonial control over Bahrain likewise came to an end on August 15, 1971, more than 20 years after India gained independence. Bahrain became independent after a census of Bahrainis was conducted by the UN. The British then announced the evacuation of their forces. On this day, Bahrain does not observe its Independence Day. Instead, it observes December 16 as National Day to remember the late king Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa's accession to the throne.

    Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Speech and fun activities ideas for students, kids

    Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Congo celebrated their Independence Day on August 15, 1960. Every year, on August 15, the citizens of the nation observe Congo National Day. This day marked the end of Congo's 80-year colonial control by France and its full independence.

    Liechtenstein

    Between Austria and Switzerland in the European Alps, Liechtenstein, the sixth-smallest country in the world, was freed from German authority in 1866. On August 15, Liechtenstein celebrates its National Day. The Assumption of Mary is observed on August 15, thus that day was selected because it was already a bank holiday. Second, Prince Franz Josef II, who was in power at the moment, was born on August 16. The Feast of the Assumption and the Prince's birthday were therefore combined to become Liechtenstein's national holiday.

    Also Read | India@75: Meet Verghese Kurien, the father of White Revolution

    North and South Korea

    National Liberation Day of Korea, also known as Independence Day in North and South Korea, is the sole public holiday shared by the two nations. On August 15, 1945, when American and Soviet forces put an end to Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula during World War II, the festivities of this day were first held. Korea was split into North Korea and South Korea (after three years), much like India and Pakistan.

    In South Korea, the day is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ (meaning, “the day the light returned”), while in North Korea it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangŭi nal’ (meaning, "Liberation of the Fatherland Day). The holiday is marked by a plethora of activities and events in South Korea, including a formal ceremony that the President of the Republic attends at either the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan or the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 13 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 13, 2022: Focus on career Aries, Cancer; good day for Virgo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for August 13 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 13, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Independence Day 2022: Speech and fun activities ideas for students, kids - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Speech and fun activities ideas for students, kids

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons RBA

    Why should you adopt a desi dog? Here are some major reasons

    India75 Biryani to Masala Dosa to Chingri Malai Curry-11 delicious Indian dishes you must try RBA

    India@75: Biryani to Masala Dosa to Chingri Malai Curry-11 delicious Indian dishes you must try

    Recent Stories

    Supertech twin towers demolition Here s how the building will be brought down gcw

    Supertech twin towers' demolition: Here's how the building will be brought down

    Sky is not the limit India receives wishes from space for ISRO s Gaganyaan programme watch gcw

    'Sky is not the limit': India receives wishes from space for ISRO's 'Gaganyaan' programme

    Friday Box Office Collection Report Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Sita Ramam Bimbisara drb

    Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, see dip in collections

    Salman Rushdie on ventilator may lose an eye after being stabbed in New York gcw

    Salman Rushdie on ventilator, may lose an eye after being stabbed in New York

    Who is Hadi Matar the man dressed in black who attacked author Salman Rushdie gcw

    Who is Hadi Matar, the man dressed in black who attacked Salman Rushdie?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon