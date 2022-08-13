Independence Day 2022: Did you know 5 countries share their Independence Day with India?

Here is a look at five other nations that celebrate freedom with India on August 15 as India approaches its 75th anniversary of independence as we commemorate the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav".

Bahrain

British colonial control over Bahrain likewise came to an end on August 15, 1971, more than 20 years after India gained independence. Bahrain became independent after a census of Bahrainis was conducted by the UN. The British then announced the evacuation of their forces. On this day, Bahrain does not observe its Independence Day. Instead, it observes December 16 as National Day to remember the late king Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa's accession to the throne.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Congo celebrated their Independence Day on August 15, 1960. Every year, on August 15, the citizens of the nation observe Congo National Day. This day marked the end of Congo's 80-year colonial control by France and its full independence.

Liechtenstein

Between Austria and Switzerland in the European Alps, Liechtenstein, the sixth-smallest country in the world, was freed from German authority in 1866. On August 15, Liechtenstein celebrates its National Day. The Assumption of Mary is observed on August 15, thus that day was selected because it was already a bank holiday. Second, Prince Franz Josef II, who was in power at the moment, was born on August 16. The Feast of the Assumption and the Prince's birthday were therefore combined to become Liechtenstein's national holiday.

North and South Korea

National Liberation Day of Korea, also known as Independence Day in North and South Korea, is the sole public holiday shared by the two nations. On August 15, 1945, when American and Soviet forces put an end to Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula during World War II, the festivities of this day were first held. Korea was split into North Korea and South Korea (after three years), much like India and Pakistan.

In South Korea, the day is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ (meaning, “the day the light returned”), while in North Korea it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangŭi nal’ (meaning, "Liberation of the Fatherland Day). The holiday is marked by a plethora of activities and events in South Korea, including a formal ceremony that the President of the Republic attends at either the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan or the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.