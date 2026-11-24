When worms appear in wheat flour, eating it is difficult. You won't feel like throwing away kilos of flour. What should you do to prevent worms for a long time?

Wheat flour is used in every household. When tens of kilos of wheat flour are brought home at once, storing it properly is a challenge. If the flour is not stored correctly, it gets lumpy in a short time, and worms appear. Changes in temperature and moisture increase insect infestation. By using some simple tricks, you can keep wheat flour good for years.

Store flour in the refrigerator

The easiest way to preserve flour for a long time is to store it in the refrigerator. For this, fill the flour in a glass jar or an airtight plastic container and then store it in the refrigerator. Close the container lid tightly. This prevents the flour from spoiling quickly.

Use a steel container

Steel containers are also a good choice for storing flour. Moisture can be a major problem for flour. Moisture causes flour to spoil quickly and form lumps. Before filling the container with flour, wash it well and dry it completely. If possible, expose the container to sunlight for some time. Then fill the container with flour.

Add salt to the container

Salt can also be used to protect flour from insects. About 4 to 5 teaspoons of salt should be added to the flour container. First, add half of the flour to the container and then mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of salt well. After this, add the remaining flour and add 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt. Mix well. This method reduces the problem of worm infestation.

Bay leaf

Keeping bay leaves in the container while storing flour is also an easy method. The aroma of bay leaf helps keep insects away. For this, you put one or a few bay leaves in the flour container. This method is convenient for those who buy flour in large quantities and want to avoid the problem of insect infestation.

When buying flour, do not just look at the package and bring it home. Always check the manufacturing date on the package. Do not buy flour that is too old. It is best to use flour within about a month of its manufacturing date.