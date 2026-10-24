Confused about bangle size while shopping online? Learn how to measure your bangle size at home using just a ruler, understand diameter measurements and choose the right fit with this simple guide.

Women absolutely love shopping for jewelry, right from pure gold pieces to fancy glass bangles. But buying bangles online or asking someone else to get them for you always brings up one big headache—getting the bangle size right. We often end up ordering a size too small or too big, and then the whole return process starts.

You do not need to stress over this anymore. You can figure out your exact bangle size at home using just a simple pen and a regular scale. Here is a very easy trick to help you out.

Simple steps to find your bangle size

Step 1 (Make a fist and mark)

Close your palm tightly to make a fist. Take a pen and make a small mark on the top knuckle bone of your index finger and another mark on the knuckle bone of your little finger.

Step 2 (Measure with a scale)

Take a normal scale now. Measure the distance between those two pen marks in centimeters (cm).

Step 3 (Check the size chart)

Match your centimeter measurement with the bangle size chart below, and you will get your perfect size instantly!

Bangle Size Chart

5.2 cm to 5.4 cm: Your bangle size is 2.2

5.7 cm to 5.9 cm: Your bangle size is 2.4

6.0 cm to 6.3 cm: Your bangle size is 2.6

6.4 cm to 6.5 cm: Your bangle size is 2.8

(For example: If the distance between your knuckles measures 6.0 cm on the scale, your perfect bangle size is 2.6).

Keep this simple trick handy, and you will never worry about wrong sizes during online shopping again!

Alternative method using an old bangle (Inner Diameter Trick)

If measuring your knuckles feels tricky, just take an old bangle that fits you perfectly and place it flat on a scale.

Measure the inner width (inner diameter) of the bangle in centimeters.

5.7 cm = 2.4 size

6.0 cm = 2.6 size

6.4 cm = 2.8 size

Keep this tip in mind for screw bangles (Kadas)

Regular bangles (Glass or plain bangles): These need to slide over your knuckle bones, so you need the exact accurate size.

Openable screw bangles (Kadas): You can open and wear these directly on your wrist. You do not need to measure your knuckles for them. You can comfortably wear these even if they are half a size smaller (like buying a 2.4 instead of a 2.6).

Left and right hands have different sizes (Dominant Hand): For most people, the right hand (working hand) is slightly thicker than the left hand. You should always measure the specific hand where you plan to wear the bangles.

The plastic cover trick for tight bangles (Bonus Hack): Sometimes we really love a bangle but it just refuses to slide in. Simply wear a thin plastic carry bag over your hand and push the bangle over it. The bangle will slide in smoothly without hurting your hand at all! You can use the same plastic cover trick to take them off easily.