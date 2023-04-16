Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to manage PCOD, are medicines required for all women with this hormonal disorder?

    Although lifestyle modifications and exercise are the major treatments for PCOD, some women may also require medical supervision. However, it is necessary to check with a healthcare practitioner to establish whether medication is required for specific cases of PCOS.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    PCOD is a chronic endocrine condition that substantially influences a woman's reproductive, metabolic, and psychological health. PCOS, on the other hand, can be efficiently handled with improved awareness, early detection of symptoms, and proper assistance. 

    In most situations, adopting a nutritious diet, frequent exercise, and keeping a healthy weight are the major and most successful methods for long-term PCOS control. However, some women may require adequate medication and lifestyle changes to control their disease.

    Is medicine required for all PCOS women?
    No, it does not. The choice to administer medicine is influenced by several factors, including a woman's symptoms, medical history, and any comorbid diseases. 

    PCOS is typically treated with medications such as oral contraceptives, metformin, and myoinositol supplements. Ovulation-inducing medications may be administered in rare circumstances to aid with conception. However, it is critical to check with a healthcare practitioner to establish whether a prescription is required for specific cases of PCOS.

    Many women mistakenly believe taking drugs indicates a failure to manage their PCOS. Women may avoid getting adequate medical therapy if they believe lifestyle modifications can cure PCOS. 

    In truth, addressing the hormonal abnormalities that cause PCOS frequently requires medication and lifestyle adjustments. Medications can give a temporary fix that helps control hormonal imbalances, allowing women time to make the required lifestyle changes like weight loss and better behaviours.

    Common medication for PCOS:

    • Male hormone-related symptoms such as increased facial hair, acne, and scalp hair loss can be alleviated with anti-androgen medications. 
    • PCOS drugs can help correct hormonal imbalances and relieve symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, hirsutism, acne, and scalp hair loss. 
    • Oral contraceptives (OCPs) can regulate menstrual periods and lower male hormone levels without harming fertility.
    • Metformin can help reduce weight by improving insulin sensitivity, decreasing androgen production, and decreasing androgen production. 
    • Ovulation-inducing medications, such as Letrozole, can help PCOS women conceive. 

    While medicines may not be essential for all women with PCOS, they are a viable therapy option that may be used with lifestyle adjustments to achieve the best outcomes.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
