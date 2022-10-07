Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to cook yummy food with garlic? Here are some rules to follow

    As Indians, we use Garlic a lot in all our dishes as it adds more flavour to them. Garlic also has many health benefits to it, but if we cool it in the wrong way, these properties are lost. Read on to find out how you can avoid it.  

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Garlic is used in most Indian kitchens to add a distinct flavour to dishes. The humble ingredient makes the food taste better and comes packed with many health benefits that help strengthen our immunity. Some of the properties of Garlic are- antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and also high in antioxidants. The benefits of Garlic are ‘legendary’. Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which makes it medicine in disguise. It acts as an excellent disease-preventing effect, such as on cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and also helps improve health through its antioxidant activities.

    Garlic is also considered a miracle food that helps boost our immunity system and protects our body against various infections; all this is possible due to the presence of allicin properties in Garlic. According to some experts, it is also anti-fungal and antiseptic, which can help prevent certain cognitive diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. However, some experts have also warned that frying Garlic, even for two minutes in the pan, can destroy all its health benefits. It is better to have Garlic on an empty stomach. On being cooked, Garlic’s allicin compound is lost along with other vitamins like B and C since they all are heat sensitive.

    What can be done?

    To retain the health benefits of Garlic, you can crush, chop, or mince it and keep it away from heat for about 10 minutes. During this time, the maximum allicin is created and stays intact during the cooking process when left for ten minutes. We can also “fry, sauté, and bake Garlic and still get all the medicinal benefits of it. When the Garlic is left in those 10 minutes, the allicin component becomes intact, which can be added to your dishes and relished along with the health benefits of Garlic. 

