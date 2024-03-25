Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes to send to your loved ones

    As we celebrate Holi today, here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your loved ones.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Holi 2024 falls on Monday, March 25 and it's a vibrant and colorful festival celebrated across India and in various parts of the world. Holi marks the arrival of spring and signifies the victory of good over evil. During this festival, people come together to play with vibrant colors, sing and dance, enjoy festive foods, and strengthen bonds of friendship and community.

    As one of the most joyful and lively festivals in India, Holi is a time for people to let loose and celebrate with enthusiasm. It's a day filled with laughter, joy, and the spirit of togetherness. From smearing each other with colorful powders to indulging in festive delicacies, Holi is a celebration that brings people from all walks of life together in a riot of colors and happiness. 

    Holi wishes to send to your loved ones

    • "Wishing you a Holi filled with vibrant colors, joyful moments, and cherished memories with your loved ones. Happy Holi!"
    • "May this Holi bring a rainbow of happiness, laughter, and prosperity into your life. Have a colorful and joyous celebration with your dear ones. Happy Holi!"
    • "On this auspicious occasion of Holi, may the colors of love, peace, and happiness paint your life with endless blessings. Sending you warm wishes for a bright and colorful Holi!"
    • "As you splash colors of joy and enthusiasm this Holi, may your heart be filled with love and your days with laughter. Wishing you and your family a Holi filled with warmth and togetherness. Happy Holi!"
    • "May the festival of colors bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with positivity and renewed hope. Here's wishing you a Holi full of brightness and beautiful moments. Happy Holi!"

    Holi quotes to send to your loved ones

    • "Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. Wishing you and your family a joyous and colorful Holi!"
    • "May your life be as colorful as the hues of Holi. May your heart be filled with love, and your days be filled with laughter. Happy Holi!"
    • "Holi is the day to express love with colors. It is a time to show affection. All the colors that are on you are of love! Happy Holi!"
    • "May the festival of colors brighten your life with happiness, health, and success. Wishing you and your loved ones a vibrant and joyful Holi!"
    • "Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships, and link yourself with those that you want to with a bit of color. Happy Holi to one and all!"

    Holi messages to send to your loved ones

    • "Wishing you a Holi filled with laughter, joy, and moments of togetherness with your dear ones. Happy Holi!"
    • "May this Holi bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with the vibrant colors of love and happiness. Happy Holi!"
    • "Let's celebrate the festival of colors with enthusiasm and positivity. May this Holi mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with love and prosperity. Happy Holi!"
    • "Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a Holi filled with fun, frolic, and endless memories. May the colors of Holi paint your life with happiness and success. Happy Holi!"
    • "As we celebrate the festival of colors, let's forget all our differences and come together to spread love and happiness. Wishing you and your family a joyful and colorful Holi!"

    Feel free to personalize these messages and send them to your loved ones to convey your warm wishes and blessings on the occasion of Holi!

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
