Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: 5 creative ways to use your old outfits on the festival of colours

    As the festival of colours falls today, here are 5 creative ways to re-use your old clothes on this festival. 

    Holi 2024: 5 creative ways to use your old outfits on the festival of colours RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    There is a fantastic chance to breathe new life into our old clothes in inventive ways as we get ready for the vibrant and joyful celebration of Holi. Using tie-dye to create amazing tie-dyed apparel is an enjoyable and sustainable alternative. Playing with various dyeing processes and patterns is a hands-on exercise that allows you to express your artistic side. To create a colourful, colour-blocked costume, another amazing tip is to mix and match items from your closet. You may create a smart yet fun style that's ideal for the joyous mood of Holi by combining clashing colours.

    Mr. Kapil Bhatia, CEO & Founder, UNIREC suggested-

    • Turning worn-out shirts and slacks into stylish crop tops and shorts is a great way to save waste and stay in style.
    • You can make a stylish Holi costume out of your old garments with a little cutting, sewing, and perhaps some extra embellishments like sequins or patches.
    • Additionally, think about turning any old dupattas, scarves, or shawls you may have lying around into capes or vests in the boho style.
    • Giving these materials a new use, not only gives your ensemble a dash of boho-chic appeal, but it also lessens their environmental effect.

    Also read: Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees

    • And lastly, remember to include accessories! Get creative and make headbands with colourful tassels or fabric flowers as accessories for Holi. Even with leftover fabric, you can craft whimsical pom-pom earrings. These accessories add a playful and unique touch to your Holi outfit in addition to complementing it.

    During this wonderful festival of colours, we can show off our flair and ingenuity while also supporting sustainable design by adopting these inventive methods to repurpose old clothing for Holi.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi RBA

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi

    First Lunar eclipse of 2024 coinciding with Holi on March 25: Is it visible in India? vkp

    First Lunar eclipse of 2024 coinciding with Holi on March 25: Is it visible in India?

    World Water Day 2024: 7 countries with cleanest water worldwide RBA

    World Water Day 2024: 7 countries with cleanest water worldwide

    World Water Day 2024: 7 effective methods of water conservation ATG EAI

    World Water Day 2024: 7 effective methods of water conservation

    What is Endometriosis? Know why is it very common yet most often undiagnosed RBA

    What is Endometriosis? Know why is it very common yet most often undiagnosed

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings

    UAE stands tall with Russia; Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in gesture of solidarity (WATCH) AJR

    Moscow terror attack: UAE's Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in solidarity (WATCH)

    Its official IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name snt

    It's official! IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees RKK

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's new signing Jakub Vojtus aims for success in the Indian Super League osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's new signing Jakub Vojtus aims for success in the Indian Super League

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon