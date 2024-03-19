Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance

Holika Dahan marks the day before the colourful festivities. This year Holika Dahan falls on March 24. Selecting the ideal timing for Holika Dahan is crucial.

Chaitra marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar. Holi, the festival of colours, is how Hindus mark the beginning of the new year. Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated throughout India, with people sharing bright abir and gulal.

Holika Dahan takes place the day before the vibrant celebrations begin. It recalls the burning of the wicked Holika, Hiranyakashipu's sister, who attempted to roast her nephew Prahlad in a bonfire, believing she was immune to fire. She was the one who was immolated, but Prahlad survived when Lord Vishnu intervened.

This year's Holika Dahan is set for March 24. Choosing the right time for Holika Dahan is critical. Astrologer Pandit Manohar Acharya predicts that this year's Holika Dahan will occur at night on March 24. Astrologer Pandit Manohar Acharya tells that the best time to do Holika Dahan is after 10:35 p.m. on March 24. On March 24, Bhadra Kaal will run from the morning till 10:35 p.m. During the Bhadra Kaal era, no auspicious labour or worship of God is permitted. That is why the Holika Dahan should be completed after 10:35 PM.

Pandit Acharya also stated that the Brahma Mahurat begins at 3 a.m., which is not the best time to perform any auspicious deed. This is why the Holika Dahan should be completed before 3 a.m.

What should you do and not do on Holika Dahan?

It is not considered auspicious to lend money to anyone on Holika Dahan day. Do not wear yellow or white clothing when doing Holika Dahan.

Women should not keep their hair open on the evening of Holika Dahan or during puja. On this particular day, negative forces rule. Do not touch anything lying on the road on Holika Dahan night.

Newlywed ladies should not see the fire of Holika Dahan burn. During Holika Dahan, one should pray to God to burn the evil inside them.