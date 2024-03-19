Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance

    Holika Dahan marks the day before the colourful festivities. This year Holika Dahan falls on March 24. Selecting the ideal timing for Holika Dahan is crucial.

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Chaitra marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar. Holi, the festival of colours, is how Hindus mark the beginning of the new year. Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated throughout India, with people sharing bright abir and gulal.

    Holika Dahan takes place the day before the vibrant celebrations begin. It recalls the burning of the wicked Holika, Hiranyakashipu's sister, who attempted to roast her nephew Prahlad in a bonfire, believing she was immune to fire. She was the one who was immolated, but Prahlad survived when Lord Vishnu intervened.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli in Japan: RRR director gets 'origami cranes' from 83-year-old fan-see pictures

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance RBA

    This year's Holika Dahan is set for March 24. Choosing the right time for Holika Dahan is critical. Astrologer Pandit Manohar Acharya predicts that this year's Holika Dahan will occur at night on March 24. Astrologer Pandit Manohar Acharya tells that the best time to do Holika Dahan is after 10:35 p.m. on March 24. On March 24, Bhadra Kaal will run from the morning till 10:35 p.m. During the Bhadra Kaal era, no auspicious labour or worship of God is permitted. That is why the Holika Dahan should be completed after 10:35 PM.

    Also Read: 'Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

    Pandit Acharya also stated that the Brahma Mahurat begins at 3 a.m., which is not the best time to perform any auspicious deed. This is why the Holika Dahan should be completed before 3 a.m.

    Holi 2024: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, timings, story and significance RBA

    What should you do and not do on Holika Dahan?
    It is not considered auspicious to lend money to anyone on Holika Dahan day. Do not wear yellow or white clothing when doing Holika Dahan.

    Women should not keep their hair open on the evening of Holika Dahan or during puja. On this particular day, negative forces rule. Do not touch anything lying on the road on Holika Dahan night.

    Newlywed ladies should not see the fire of Holika Dahan burn. During Holika Dahan, one should pray to God to burn the evil inside them.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile ATG EAI

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love penguins applications open to work in Antarctica penguin post office check details gcw

    Love penguins? Applications open to work in Antarctica’s ‘penguin post office’

    Karnataka MTR sets world record for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH) gcw

    Karnataka: World record set for 123 -foot-long dosa set in Bengaluru's Bommasandra (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Which way will Kottayam swing this time? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Which way will Kottayam swing this time?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad (WATCH) anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad (WATCH)

    Beware iPhone users! Indian government issues a high severity warning for Apple products; Check details gcw

    Beware iPhone users! Indian government issues a high severity warning for Apple products; Check details

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will MP Abdusammad Samadani retain Ponnani? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will MP Abdusammad Samadani retain Ponnani?

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH) snt

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon