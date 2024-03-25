Holi 2024: Know how to keep your eyes safe while playing Holi

The liquid colours are often dissolved in an alkaline base, which is, again, extremely harmful. Previously, Holi was played with natural colours, which were much safer because they were derived from natural and non-toxic materials.

When not natural, holi colours contain many toxic chemicals, such as lead oxide, copper sulfate, heavy metals, acids, alkalis, silica, talc, and sometimes even powdered glass. The liquid colours are often dissolved in an alkaline base, which is extremely harmful.

Synthetic Holi colours are irritants to the skin and can cause a series of events when they enter the eyes. They are extremely dangerous when they come into contact with the eyes. You can have allergic reactions and severe corneal toxicity, which may lead to corneal blindness, especially if the colours are alkaline-based solutions.

Previously, Holi was played with natural colours, which, derived from natural and non-toxic materials, was much safer.

What to Do When Holi Colour Gets in Your Eye?

Playing with Holi colours derived from vegetable dyes is better to avoid any damage to the eyes. In case any colour gets into your eye, first check if there is an injury inside the eye or obvious bleeding from the eye. If nothing is visible, rinse the eye with copious clean drinking water, which is easily available. Cup your hand, put clean drinking water in it, gently lower your eyes into your palms, and blink frequently with the water. This will help rinse off all the toxic material. This should be done immediately and continued until you can reach an eye specialist.

However, if there is any injury or obvious damage to the eye along with bleeding, please DO NOT wash the eyes with water. Immediately rush to the nearest eye doctor or emergency care provider.

If your contact lenses are on and the colours enter the eye, immediately remove them. Contact lenses will act as a store of these dyes, causing further damage to your eyes.

(This article is authored by Dr. Jyoti Shetty, Consultant – Ophthalmology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru.)