    Holi 2024: 10 hacks to keep in mind before playing with colours

    Here are ten things you can do to protect your skin before playing with colours on Holi.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Holi, often referred to as the "Festival of Colors," is one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals celebrated in India and by Indian communities around the world. It usually falls in March, marking the arrival of spring and the end of winter. The festival is a time for people to come together, play with colors, enjoy festive foods, and celebrate the victory of good over evil.

    The main highlight of Holi is the playful throwing and smearing of colored powders and water on friends, family, and even strangers. It's a time when social norms are relaxed, and people from all walks of life join in the revelry, regardless of age, gender, or social status. Here are ten things you can do to protect your skin before playing with colors on Holi.

    Apply Moisturizer

    Before stepping out to play Holi, apply a generous amount of moisturizer on your face and body. This will create a protective barrier and prevent the colors from seeping into your skin.

    Oil Your Hair

    Massage your scalp and hair with coconut oil or any other hair oil of your choice. This will help in protecting your hair from damage caused by harsh colors and chemicals.

    Also read: Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi

    Wear Sunscreen

    Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Choose a water-resistant sunscreen if you anticipate sweating or getting wet while playing Holi.

    Cover Exposed Areas

    Wear clothes that cover most of your body to minimize direct contact with colors. Opt for long sleeves, full-length pants, and a scarf or bandana to cover your neck and chest.

    Protect Your Eyes

    Wear sunglasses or protective eyewear to shield your eyes from the colors and prevent irritation or injury.

    Trim Your Nails

    Trim your nails short and apply a thick layer of nail polish to prevent the colors from seeping underneath and staining your nails.

    Use Lip Balm

    Apply a layer of lip balm or petroleum jelly on your lips to keep them moisturized and prevent the colors from drying them out.

    Stay Hydrated

    Drink plenty of water before heading out to play Holi to keep your skin hydrated from within. Proper hydration will help in flushing out toxins from your body.

    Avoid Contact Lenses

    If you wear contact lenses, it's best to switch to glasses for the day to avoid irritation or damage to your eyes from the colors.

    Plan Your Exit Strategy

    Before playing Holi, decide on a safe and easy way to remove the colors from your skin and hair afterward. Keep all necessary cleansing products like mild soap, shampoo, and conditioner handy for immediate use after playing.

    By following these precautions, you can protect your skin and hair from damage while enjoying the festive spirit of Holi.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
