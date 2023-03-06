Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends

    Celebrating Holi with your beloved pets. Here are some fun and safe ways to involve them in this festival 
     

    Holi is a joyous festival of colours, music, and delicious food that people of all ages celebrate with great enthusiasm in India. As a pet owner, you can make Holi even more special by involving your furry friends in the festivities. However, ensuring that your pets are safe and comfortable during the celebration is essential. 

    “As pet owners, we love to involve our furry friends in our festivities, but it's important to remember that their safety and well-being should always come first. When celebrating Holi with pets, make sure to use safe and natural colours, supervise them closely, and provide them with a quiet and comfortable space to relax if needed. By taking these simple precautions, you can ensure that your pets enjoy the celebrations as much as you do.” says Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.com

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

    Here are some fun and safe ways to involve your pets in your Holi celebrations

    Use natural colors: Traditional colours contain chemicals that can harm pets if ingested or inhaled. Instead, opt for natural colors made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables. You can make your own natural colours at home or buy them from a pet-friendly store.

    Dress up your pets: You can dress up your pets in colorful bandanas, hats, or scarves that are made of safe and comfortable materials. Avoid using synthetic fabrics that can irritate your pet's skin.

    Play with water: Many pets enjoy playing with water. You can fill a kiddie pool with water and let your pet play in it. You can also use a hose or sprinkler to create a fun and safe water play area for your pet.

    Include your pets in the food: Holi is also about delicious food and sweets. Ensure the food is safe for pets and contains no toxic ingredients. You can prepare special pet-friendly treats and snacks for your furry friends to enjoy.

    Keep a close eye on your pet: Supervising them during the celebrations and keeping them away from potential hazards is important. Make sure your pet doesn't ingest any toxic colors or foods and doesn't get stressed or overwhelmed by the noise and crowds. 

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

    Take breaks: Holi celebrations can be overwhelming for pets, especially if they are not used to loud noises or crowds. Take frequent breaks and give your pet a quiet and safe relaxing space.

    Involving your pets in your Holi celebrations can be a fun and rewarding experience. However, ensuring that your pets are safe, comfortable, and happy during the festivities is crucial. Following these tips can create a memorable Holi celebration that your furry friends will enjoy.

