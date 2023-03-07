Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

Holi 2023: It is stated that playing with colours and meeting new people makes us joyful and soothing. Here's how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

The festival of colours and pleasure is almost approaching. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in India. The country is preparing to celebrate this bright and lavish occasion with traditional zeal. Holi is one of those occasions when you put your regular life on hold and make the most of the holiday by gathering with friends and family. The holiday is primarily appreciated in social gatherings and is noted for community celebrations.

It is stated that playing with colours and meeting new people makes us joyful and therapeutic. Good emotions are associated with increased socialisation, healthier relationships, academic and professional achievement, and, most crucially, higher self-esteem. According to Dr Prerna Kohli, a Gurugram-based psychologist, Holi is one event that provides all these mental health advantages for individuals who play with colours.

These are a few ways that the vibrant colours of Holi might aid in improving mental health:

Spending time together

The festival of colours is an excellent opportunity to spend time with your family. The pranks and laughing will make you feel grounded and more connected with them, from sharing gujiyas to putting colours on each other.

Hormones That Make You Happy

What makes Holi such a joyous occasion? Playing with colours, eating sweets, and sharing a good meal with loved ones all release happy hormones that improve your mood.

Theraputic Color Therapy

The brilliant colours utilised during Holi have a calming influence on our brains and spirits. These varied colours are believed to elicit various feelings ranging from euphoria to productivity or creativity.

Aids in stress reduction

Connecting with loved ones, meeting new acquaintances, and dancing to uplifting music can all help to reduce anxiety and improve your mood. The numerous colours of gulaal, together with the pleasant ambience, assist in bringing down stress levels. Let yourself experience the texture of the colours, the food's flavour, and the music's beat by slowing down.

Enhances mood

The colours and the ambience of the event can lift one's spirits. You will feel better seeing people splashing coloured water, dancing, and listening to music.

Interacting with Others

Holi is when your friends and family come over to play with colours at your house. This opens up the possibility of engagement. Neighbours frequently drop by, sparking interactions that might help you get to know each other better. This event also allows youngsters to strengthen their social skills.

Bring out the colours this Holi and let them enhance your mental wellness.