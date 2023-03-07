Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    Holi 2023: It is stated that playing with colours and meeting new people makes us joyful and soothing. Here's how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The festival of colours and pleasure is almost approaching. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in India. The country is preparing to celebrate this bright and lavish occasion with traditional zeal. Holi is one of those occasions when you put your regular life on hold and make the most of the holiday by gathering with friends and family. The holiday is primarily appreciated in social gatherings and is noted for community celebrations.

    It is stated that playing with colours and meeting new people makes us joyful and therapeutic. Good emotions are associated with increased socialisation, healthier relationships, academic and professional achievement, and, most crucially, higher self-esteem. According to Dr Prerna Kohli, a Gurugram-based psychologist, Holi is one event that provides all these mental health advantages for individuals who play with colours.

    Also Read: When is Holi 2023? Netizens confused about festival date, memes go viral on social media

    These are a few ways that the vibrant colours of Holi might aid in improving mental health:

    Spending time together
    The festival of colours is an excellent opportunity to spend time with your family. The pranks and laughing will make you feel grounded and more connected with them, from sharing gujiyas to putting colours on each other.

    Hormones That Make You Happy
    What makes Holi such a joyous occasion? Playing with colours, eating sweets, and sharing a good meal with loved ones all release happy hormones that improve your mood.

    Theraputic Color Therapy
    The brilliant colours utilised during Holi have a calming influence on our brains and spirits. These varied colours are believed to elicit various feelings ranging from euphoria to productivity or creativity.

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health RBA

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

    Aids in stress reduction
    Connecting with loved ones, meeting new acquaintances, and dancing to uplifting music can all help to reduce anxiety and improve your mood. The numerous colours of gulaal, together with the pleasant ambience, assist in bringing down stress levels. Let yourself experience the texture of the colours, the food's flavour, and the music's beat by slowing down.

    Enhances mood
    The colours and the ambience of the event can lift one's spirits. You will feel better seeing people splashing coloured water, dancing, and listening to music.

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health RBA

    Interacting with Others
    Holi is when your friends and family come over to play with colours at your house. This opens up the possibility of engagement. Neighbours frequently drop by, sparking interactions that might help you get to know each other better. This event also allows youngsters to strengthen their social skills.

    Bring out the colours this Holi and let them enhance your mental wellness.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 7 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Pisces; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends RBA

    Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends

    When is Holi 2023 Netizens confused about festival date memes go viral on social media gcw

    When is Holi 2023? Netizens confused about festival date, memes go viral on social media

    Recent Stories

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body vma

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details

    Daily Horoscope for March 7 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 7, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Pisces; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 7 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic Holi song 'Jab se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa' goes viral RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress-Pawan Singh's romantic Holi song 'Jab se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa' goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon