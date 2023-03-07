Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: Here are quick tips to get rid of harsh and stubborn colours

    Holi special: Colors can be challenging to remove, particularly if they are not organic or natural.
     

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Holi, the festival of colours, is widely celebrated throughout India and other areas of the world. While spreading bright colours on each other is part of the custom, it may also cause hair damage. Colours can be difficult to remove, particularly if they are not organic or natural. Hair breakage, dryness, and even hair loss can occur from this. As a result, it is critical to understand how to properly and safely remove the colour from your hair.

    We discuss how to remove stubborn Holi colours from your hair. Recommendations for protecting and maintaining your hair's health while enjoying the festive atmosphere of Holi.

    • First, rinse/wash your hair with cold water to remove the top layers of colour and make the cleaning procedure easier. After removing the top layer, add your favourite shampoo and conditioner and rinse. Follow this procedure three times for colour-free hair.
    • After shampooing and conditioning, comb your hair after it is dry to eliminate any remaining particles.
    • The next step is to use high-quality coconut oil to protect the scalp from illness caused by hazardous chemical colours.
    • After Holi, caring for your hair is not a one-time event. To acquire healthy and beautiful hair after Holi, you must do this for at least two weeks. This care regimen must be ongoing.

    Holi is a celebration that necessitates a strict skincare routine to preserve our skin and hair from harm. Extreme caution is essential whether it's oiling and moisturising the skin before the festivities or washing, exfoliating, and nourishing afterwards.

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    For Holi skincare prep, use Moroccan Argan Oil, Bhringraj Amla Oil, Red Onion Black Seed Oil, Neem Tulsi Moringa Face Wash & Scrub, and Vitamin E Calendula Daily Sunscreen - SPF 45.

    Cleanse with our Neem Tulsi Moringa Body Wash, Turmeric Saffron Marigold Face Wash, Charcoal Chamomile Face Pack, or Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for post-Holi care.

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

    Use Neem Tulsi Moringa Body Lotion, Saffron Sandalwood Face Cream, Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner, or Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask to nourish and moisturise your hair.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
