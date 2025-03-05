Here's why ‘Eat Less, Move More’ might not work for you: 5 fitness tips that work

The most popular mantra of fitness over decades is 'eat less, move more.'. It sounds pretty simple, but does it work? Does it work for everyone? Let's find out.
 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Our bodies are ever-changing, and it is a task to maintain fitness. It is not as simple as it sounds. Many individuals find it difficult to follow this mantra. There are various factors that are responsible for why 'eat less, move more' might not be effective for certain people.

Here's why ‘Eat Less, Move More’ might not work for you:

Reason 1: Individual metabolism

One of the key factors that is responsible for fitness is metabolism. Everyone has different metabolic rates that show significant impact on how bodies respond to workouts. What works for one person doesn't have to work for another person due to variations in the metabolic rates. It is important to understand your body's needs and find ways to stay fit.

Reason 2: Hormones

Hormones play a crucial role in regulating various body functions that include metabolism, appetite, and fat storage in your body. There are many conditions like hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin resistance. Hormone balance can affect your body and challenge weight loss. These situations require specialist opinions and health care.

Reason 3: Mental and Emotional Factors

Mental and emotional health is related to physical health. Factors like stress, anxiety, and depression can affect eating habits, sleep cycles, and overall fitness. You need to address these factors through mindfulness, therapy, or stress reduction techniques.

Reason 4: Quality of Nutrition

"Eat less" doesn't imply eating healthier. When you focus on calorie reduction alone, it can lead to poor nutrition choices which leaves your body deprived of essential nutrition. 

Instead, look for a balanced diet that is rich in whole foods, including healthy fats, proteins, and fiber, for overall well-being.

Reason 5: Exercise Type and Intensity

Not all workouts are equal. The type of workout and intensity of physical activity can influence your fitness outcomes. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, and cardiovascular exercises aid in weight management and muscle building.

5 Fitness Tips That Work:

1. Personalized Fitness Plan

You need to understand your body type and body needs to create a personalized plan that goes well with your fitness goals.

2. Focus on Strength Training

Strength training is crucial for a metabolism boost and muscle mass improvement. This helps in maintaining overall fitness.

3. Prioritize Balanced Nutrition

Opt for a balanced diet that includes whole foods, proteins, healthy fats, etc., that fills your body's nutrient dose for the day with essential vitamins and minerals. 

4. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction

Include mindfulness practices, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, in your daily routine to reduce stress and improve mental well-being; this can positively impact your fitness journey.

5. Monitor Progress and Adjust

You can't just do your part and leave the rest. You need to monitor your fitness plan and track your workouts, nutrition, and changes in body to make necessary modifications to gain fitness.

