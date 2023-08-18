Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are top 10 best books by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho

    Paulo Coelho is a renowned Brazilian author known for his inspirational and philosophical works. He has written several books that have gained international recognition and have been translated into numerous languages. Here are some of the best-known books by Paulo Coelho:

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

    These are just a few of Paulo Coelho's notable works. His writing often blends spirituality, philosophy, and allegory, making his books resonate with readers seeking deeper meanings in life. However, take a look at the list:

    • The Alchemist (O Alquimista) - This is perhaps Paulo Coelho's most famous and widely acclaimed novel. It tells the story of Santiago, a shepherd boy who embarks on a journey to discover his personal legend. The book is filled with spiritual and philosophical insights and has become a modern classic.
    • Brida - This novel follows the story of Brida, a young Irish girl who is on a quest for self-discovery and spirituality. It explores themes of love, destiny, and the mystical aspects of life.

    • Eleven Minutes (Onze Minutos) - This novel delves into themes of love, sexuality, and personal growth. It tells the story of Maria, a young woman from Brazil who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and explores her feelings and desires.
    • The Valkyries (As Valkírias) - Based on the author's own experiences, this book follows Paulo and his wife on a journey through the Mojave Desert in search of the Valkyries, a group of warrior women who represent the divine feminine.
    • Veronika Decides to Die (Veronika Decide Morrer) - The novel revolves around Veronika, a young woman who attempts suicide and ends up in a mental institution. It explores themes of madness, freedom, and the pursuit of one's dreams.
    • The Zahir - This novel tells the story of a successful writer searching for his missing wife, whom he believes has embarked on a journey of self-discovery. The book explores themes of love, freedom, and the importance of personal growth.

    • By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept (Na Margem do Rio Piedra Eu Sentei e Chorei) - This novel follows the emotional journey of a woman who reconnects with a childhood friend and embarks on a pilgrimage to the Pyrenees Mountains.
    • The Devil and Miss Prym (O Demônio e a Srta. Prym) - Set in a small village, this book deals with the moral dilemmas faced by the villagers when they are presented with a hidden treasure and must confront their inner demons.
    • The Witch of Portobello (A Bruxa de Portobello) - The novel is presented through multiple perspectives and explores the life of Athena, a mysterious woman who becomes a source of inspiration and controversy.
    • Manuscript Found in Accra (Manuscrito Encontrado em Accra) - This novel is set in Jerusalem in 1099 and features a wise man addressing the townspeople before the city is besieged. The book offers insights and reflections on various aspects of life.

