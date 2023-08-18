Healthy vegatables for health: 5 surprising benefits of Kale

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kale, a leafy green vegetable, has gained a reputation as a superfood for its exceptional nutritional value. Beyond its well-known health benefits, here are five surprising ways that kale can positively impact your overall well-being and is popularly used by fitness-conscious people in their daily diet.

    Kale, a leafy green vegetable, has gained a reputation as a superfood for its exceptional nutritional value. Beyond its well-known health benefits, here are five surprising ways that kale can positively impact your overall well-being and is popularly used by fitness-conscious people in their daily diet. Moreover, kale is versatile and added to smoothies, salads, soups, and various dishes. Its low calorie and high nutrient content make it a valuable addition to a balanced diet. Keeping in your mind that while kale offers numerous health benefits, variety in your diet is essential for obtaining a wide range of nutrients. Kale, often referred to as the "queen of greens," has emerged as a nutritional powerhouse and a favourite among health enthusiasts. This vibrant leafy green vegetable boasts an array of surprising health benefits that contribute to overall well-being. Incorporating kale into your diet, whether in salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes, can yield these surprising health benefits. Its unique nutrient profile makes it a valuable addition to a balanced and nutritious diet plan, supporting your journey towards better health and vitality.

    Here are 5 surprising benefits of Kale on your Health:

    1. Nutrient-Rich Superfood:

    Kale is packed with an impressive array of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and calcium. These nutrients support bone health and immune function, and provide antioxidants that combat oxidative stress.

    2. Heart Health Support:

    The high fibre and potassium content in kale contribute to cardiovascular health by helping to regulate blood pressure and maintain cholesterol levels. The presence of antioxidants, such as quercetin and kaempferol, further promotes heart health.

    3. Inflammation Reduction:

    Kale's unique combination of antioxidants and phytonutrients helps combat inflammation. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, and kale's anti-inflammatory properties can aid in managing these concerns.

    4. Rich in Antioxidants:

    Kale is rich in various antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and flavonoids, which protect the body against cellular damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants have been associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

    5. Eye Health:

    The presence of lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoids found in kale, promotes eye health by protecting against macular degeneration and other age-related eye conditions.

