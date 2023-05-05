Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are some lifestyle habits that are causing you loss of sleep

    We must consider the significance of sleeping enough to preserve a healthy lifestyle. We need to change the following lifestyle behaviours to achieve a decent night's sleep. Do you suffer from not getting enough sleep? Here are some factors which might be contributing factors to this. Know some of the lifestyle habits that might cause this.  

     

    Here are some lifestyle habits that are causing you loss of sleep
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 5, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    Being hooked on screens before bedtime: We all like using our phones, laptops, and computers in the late afternoon and early evening, but have you ever wondered why doing so is bad for your health? This is done to prevent the light from the screen from disrupting our bodies' natural sleep cycle. When you fidget with your phone before bed, you stay awake, negatively affecting your sleep cycle. 

    Type of mattress: It's essential to prevent stressing our muscles and joints at the end of the day. Sleeping on a foam mattress or pillow might be challenging. As a result of mattress soreness, many people roll over and toss while they sleep. staying away from memory foam or regular mattresses.

    Suitable place: When someone speaks loudly in the next room or outside our window, it is pretty challenging to fall asleep. As a result, establishing a peaceful and comforting bedroom is crucial to good sleep hygiene.

    Working out just before night: While exercise is essential, working out hard right before bed is not a good idea. It gradually reduces the quantity and quality of sleep and depletes the body's energy reserves.

